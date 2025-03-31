From Dishoom to Permit Room: How Indian food changed in the UK
SummaryLondon-based Shamil and Kavi Thakrar, owners of the restaurant chain Dishoom and the bar Permit Room, have a strategic expansion plan to change the face of Indian food in the West
Indian food is an integral part of London’s dining scene. But, Dishoom turned the idea of chain restaurants serving Indian food on its head by opening upscale branches in decidedly expensive areas of the city. Since founders and cousins Shamil and Kavi Thakrar opened the first Dishoom outpost in Covent Garden in 2010, the restaurateurs worked to change London’s expectations of Indian restaurants and food.
Late last year, the founders launched a new, more affordable model. Sister brand Permit Room is “a salute to Bombay’s permit rooms, beer bars and drinking holes." Permit rooms are unique to Mumbai. They are places offering affordable alcohol to drinkers who have a permit or license to drink.