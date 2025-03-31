From Dishoom to Permit Room: How Indian food changed in the UK

“One of our biggest hurdles was convincing people to see Dishoom as an all-day destination. We're pretty well known for our breakfasts now, but the idea of going to an Indian restaurant for breakfast - or even lunch - was pretty unheard of when we started. A billion people have breakfast every day in India and we asked ourselves: can we bring that to the UK?" Their breakfast menu features Parsi omelette, uttapam, naan rolls, lassi and loads of options for chai.