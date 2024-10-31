Diwali 2024: Fantastic 'fov' and where to find it in Goa
SummaryIn Goa, fov or flattened rice is mixed with different ingredients for a variety of festive dishes during Diwali
There’s a ferocious, well-built man who makes an appearance once a year in Goa. Consider him a tourist — here for a short amount of time, but better behaved. He is armed, actually dangerous. He becomes the focus of attention one night in the year, taking on the role of Narkasura, believed to be a demon king. Legend has it that Narkasura terrorised people, especially women, and were defeated by lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama. To celebrate this freedom from terror and the victory of good over evil, Goans burn effigies of Narkasura on the night before Diwali.
This is just one of the unusual ways in which Goa celebrates Diwali. Another, sweeter, tradition has to do with that ubiquitous ingredient, fov (flattened rice).