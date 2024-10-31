Diwali 2024: Fantastic 'fov' and where to find it in Goa

Fov is a Diwali favourite because it is believed to also be one of lord Krishna’s favourite foods, as illustrated by two stories. “Krishna had a good friend, Sudama. On one visit to his house, Sudama, who was from a poor family had nothing to offer his friend but flattened rice. Krishna was touched by this gesture, and blessed him and his family," says Shankwalker. The other story is linked to Narkasura. “After killing Narkasura and returning home, Krishna was welcomed with an aarti, and fed some flattened rice to help him regain his energy," says Pratik Joshi, freelance editor and Curations Lead at tour group, Soul Travelling.