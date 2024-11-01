How chefs celebrate Diwali
SummaryFavourite mithais, visits to age-old sweet shops and heartwarming family recipes complete the festivities fr chefs
Diwali is one of the busiest times of the years for chefs. While most who celebrate the festival take mandatory holidays to plan festivities with their loved ones, chefs prepare grand dinners, organise catering for house parties and put together a variety of hampers for their guests.
Despite their packed schedule, they find pockets of time to make the most of the festivities with their teams and families. Infact, those in the hospitality industry treat their team like an extended family because working hours are long, and they spend close to 12-14 hours together on a daily basis. During the Diwali week, they carve out half an hour or so for a small puja and distribute sweets among the team—and there is delicious food too.