How chefs celebrate Diwali

While Aswani runs an independent business, those who work in hotels and corporates follow a slightly different plan. They have a quick celebration with the team before swiftly heading to their kitchens and restaurants to welcome guests for celebratory meals. The work happens in shifts and teams approach it like clockwork to give enough time to each other for time with their families. For Mumbai-based executive chefs, like Anshul Dhyani of ITC Grand Central and Vikas Singh of The Westin Mumbai Garden City, work ends around 8-9 pm on Diwali night. Despite the late hours, they make the most by doing a puja with their families and digging into their favourite foods. Dhyani hails from Dehradun. In their family, it is a tradition to have puri with a spicy and chatpata black channa preparation for Diwali dinner. His mother cooks pakoda kadi and rice for lunch. It’s a unique cherished family food tradition for a festival that brings the family together.