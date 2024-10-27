Diwali 2024: Fancy a private chef for your house party?
SummarySit back, relax and hire an expert chef to curate a personalised party menu for home
Picture this: You’re popping a bottle of champagne with your best person as soft jazz plays in the background. The table setting is the Pinterest moodboard of your dreams. Delicate, expertly crafted bites are flying out of the kitchen. The best part? You’re at home, in your pyjamas. Welcome to the world of private dining, where everything is possible.
Now this wasn’t just an imagined scene, but the most glamourous pyjama party I have ever attended. For a dear friend’s birthday dinner, a chef dreamed up courses that reinterpreted her favourite snacks—Lays Magic Masala, caramel popcorn and sev puri, to name a few—as playful dishes. A finance professional herself, my friend swore it was the best investment she’d ever made.