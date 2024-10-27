Diwali 2024: Fancy a private chef for your house party?

For other chefs with restaurants and kitchens of their own to experiment in, private dining has offered a chance to do something off-book. Chef Manu Chandra of LUPA in Bengaluru used his years of experience weaving together intimate dinners for special guests when he launched Single Thread Catering. “Step into any social circle in any city and you realise that just about every party feels, looks and behaves the same. I think these experiences have been able to give clients an opportunity to create something more heartening and exciting," says Chandra, while explaining how smaller meals like these have to be planned from the point of view of what the home kitchen can deliver. “It’s a feast alright, but with a certain homemade quality," he says. For a recent booking, Chandra and his team sourced chillies from across the country to create a meal that highlighted each of them in different ways for a “chilli lover".