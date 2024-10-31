Weekend food plan: Diwali on the menu

Limited edition cocktails, food and desserts to ring in the festivities this season

Team Lounge
Published31 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Yauatcha X Amrapali's Diwali special dessert, a petit gâteaux named Plum Jasmine.
Yauatcha X Amrapali’s Diwali special dessert, a petit gâteaux named Plum Jasmine.

A toast to Diwali

The cocktail-forward restobar Loca in New Delhi that specialises in Mediterranean and Italian cuisines has an interesting cocktail game for Diwali. Their friendly staff will visit each table and shuffle a deck of card. If the diner is lucky to pull the top card, like ace of spades, king of diamonds, queen of hearts and jack of clubs, the first cocktail will be complimentary. They have created drinks inspired by these cards too.

Also read: Fantastic ‘fov’ and where to find it in Goa

A Diwali barbeque

St Regis Goa’s beachfront seafood grill and bar Susegado has a special Diwali BBQ Soirée on Friday (November 1) from 7:00 to 10:30 pm. It’s a unique barbeque dinner with dishes like Salmon Wellington with salsa verde, New Zealand lamb chops, Belgian pork belly, and fresh catch of the day, among others. Vegetarian options include zafrani marinated broccoli, achaari paneer and Cajun Spiced Butternut Squash. End the indulgent on a sweet note with hot jalebi and rabdi or tres leches.

Middle-eastern flavours

Mumbai’s middle-eastern restaurant Bayroute, with multiple outlets across the city, has introduced a corporate package priced at 1200 plus taxes per person for a table of 10 or more diners. The Diwali-special offer is valid till November 5. On the menu, there are signature dishes like the ever popular hummus, falafel stuffed with feta and pine nuts, kebab koobideh (Persian spiced chicken skewers with saffron rice), chicken kabsa within Arabic zaffran-infused rice, among others. There are desserts and drinks too for a complete experience.

Jewel-like desserts

The premium dining Asian destination Yauatcha has introduced a collection of festive desserts in collaboration with Amrapali across its three outlets in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. There are petit gâteaux (small cakes) and macarons in a variety of flavours. The petit gâteaux has options such as Plum Jasmine (Kashmiri plum, chocolate-covered hazelnuts, caramelised honey panna cotta, and a jasmine tea ganache), Guava & Peach Delice (almond sponge, spicy guava jelly, peach compote, and mascarpone cheese mousse), among others; whereas macarons have indulgent picks like Rose Pearl (citrus, white chocolate ganache and gulkand jam), Saffron & Mango (saffron malai and mango cream), Dark Fig (rich dark chocolate fudge with fig compote), Bailey's Espresso with Bailey's espresso chocolate liqueur, among others. The desserts are available for the week of Diwali.

Also read: Decor pieces to light up your home

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeFoodWeekend food plan: Diwali on the menu

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,331.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    42 (3.26%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,304.70
    03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    30.65 (2.41%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,970.40
    03:50 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    210.65 (2.16%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    626.10
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    11.85 (1.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.