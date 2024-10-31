Weekend food plan: Diwali on the menu

A toast to Diwali The cocktail-forward restobar Loca in New Delhi that specialises in Mediterranean and Italian cuisines has an interesting cocktail game for Diwali. Their friendly staff will visit each table and shuffle a deck of card. If the diner is lucky to pull the top card, like ace of spades, king of diamonds, queen of hearts and jack of clubs, the first cocktail will be complimentary. They have created drinks inspired by these cards too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Diwali barbeque St Regis Goa's beachfront seafood grill and bar Susegado has a special Diwali BBQ Soirée on Friday (November 1) from 7:00 to 10:30 pm. It's a unique barbeque dinner with dishes like Salmon Wellington with salsa verde, New Zealand lamb chops, Belgian pork belly, and fresh catch of the day, among others. Vegetarian options include zafrani marinated broccoli, achaari paneer and Cajun Spiced Butternut Squash. End the indulgent on a sweet note with hot jalebi and rabdi or tres leches.

Middle-eastern flavours Mumbai's middle-eastern restaurant Bayroute, with multiple outlets across the city, has introduced a corporate package priced at ₹1200 plus taxes per person for a table of 10 or more diners. The Diwali-special offer is valid till November 5. On the menu, there are signature dishes like the ever popular hummus, falafel stuffed with feta and pine nuts, kebab koobideh (Persian spiced chicken skewers with saffron rice), chicken kabsa within Arabic zaffran-infused rice, among others. There are desserts and drinks too for a complete experience.

Jewel-like desserts The premium dining Asian destination Yauatcha has introduced a collection of festive desserts in collaboration with Amrapali across its three outlets in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. There are petit gâteaux (small cakes) and macarons in a variety of flavours. The petit gâteaux has options such as Plum Jasmine (Kashmiri plum, chocolate-covered hazelnuts, caramelised honey panna cotta, and a jasmine tea ganache), Guava & Peach Delice (almond sponge, spicy guava jelly, peach compote, and mascarpone cheese mousse), among others; whereas macarons have indulgent picks like Rose Pearl (citrus, white chocolate ganache and gulkand jam), Saffron & Mango (saffron malai and mango cream), Dark Fig (rich dark chocolate fudge with fig compote), Bailey's Espresso with Bailey's espresso chocolate liqueur, among others. The desserts are available for the week of Diwali.