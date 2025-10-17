The only guilt-free ‘mithai’ guide you need this Diwali

Mithai in India has always meant more than just sugar and ghee . A piece of kaju katli, soan papdi or ladoo carries memories of joy and togetherness. During Diwali, these confections are gifted as much for their sentiment as sweetness.

Today, a new generation of artisanal mithai makers is giving this tradition a delicious remix. From Mumbai and Delhi to Lucknow and Kolkata, chefs and entrepreneurs are preserving old recipes while infusing them with unexpected flavours, textures, and presentations.

Ghewar might appear as a savoury chaat, barfi may melt like cheesecake, and ladoos can carry hints of red wine or espresso—all without losing their essence.

Let this mithai guide be a sweet nudge for you to usher in the spirit of the season.

THE HAZELNUT FACTORY, MULTIPLE CITIES

The Hazelnut Factory (THF), founded by Ankit Sahni in 2019, began as a store in Lucknow’s Nirala Nagar. It has since expanded to Delhi, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Agra, apart from selling mithai online. Its signature “Labons" are a cross between ladoo and French bonbons, and come in flavours like mango chocolate, pistachio, white chocolate and chocolate hazelnut. There’s also the Cashew Tiramisu, which combines nutty richness with coffee-soaked layers. For younger audiences, there is the Crunchy Oreo and Lotus Biscoff Barfi, topped with biscoff spread, or baklava with flavoured with rose and pistachio.

In stores or on thehazelnutfactory.com. Price: from ₹1,500 per box

HATTI & GIRAFFE, MUMBAI

Started in 2019, Shrikar and Girija Bhave’s Hatti & Giraffe pays homage to heirloom recipes while applying scientific precision to measure temperatures of mixtures while roasting and using colour references to ensure consistency.

Their Karanji Bonbon evokes the flavours of Maharashtra’s kitchens but is baked, not fried, for perfect flakiness. “We standardise andaaz (guesstimate) driven techniques to maintain consistency," says Shrikar. Their Crackling Besan Barfi has the richness of roasted besan, ghee and crunchy sugar crystals, while the Thalipeeth Crackers, made with multigrain flour are paired with hung-curd dips. The Ragi Dodha Barfi replaces wheat with sprouted ragi and mawa for a wholesome twist. The balushahi is crispier and bite-sized. Then there’s the conversation starter: Anti-Dessert Ladoo, which replaces refined sugar with jaggery and dates, and has a truffle-like texture.

On hattiandgiraffe.com. Price: from ₹945 per box

THE CINNAMON KITCHEN, DELHI

Priyasha Bhardawaj’s mithais replace refined flour and sugar with millets, almond flour and natural sweeteners. She layers them with cacao, nut butters or fruit coulis for a variety of tastes reminiscent of one’s childhood and goodies made by granny. “Even our packaging reminds you of nani’s steel dabba," says Bhardawaj. Crowd favourites include Moong Dal Halwa and Mango-Saffron Tart, a jowar-almond crust filled with moong dal halwa and topped with a saffron-mango jelly. They also offer gluten-free gujiyas, and a Cacao & Hazelnut Tart.

On cinnamon.kitchen, Amazon, Swiggy and Zomato. Price: from ₹320 per box.

VARAK, KOLKATA

Kolkata may be the home of sandesh and mishti doi, but at Varak, an online store started by Dipti Sawalka in 2022, the sweets feel unmistakably Indian yet contemporary. The creations draw from Bengal’s chhana traditions, blended with Marwari influences. Think Tender Coconut Chena Noodle, a chhana-r payesh tucked into a chocolate coconut shell, or Khaja Mille Feuille layered with jaggery rabri. There’s also the Seedhi Jalebi with a churro-like twist, and a Cream Sandesh Log Cake infused with rose essence.

On WhatsApp (83369 15284) or Instagram (@varakofficial ). Price: from ₹1,000 per box.

BUTTER STORY, LUCKNOW

Started by Harsh Batham in 2021 in Lucknow, Butter Story aims to make sweets part of everyday life. A classic like motichoor ladoo is crafted with finer boondi to minimise the grainy texture, and has a melt-in-the mouth consistency. Another standout is Cashew Brew, which pairs roasted cashews with coffee—a blend that works. Even kaju katli gets a tropical twist in Pineapple and Strawberry Kaju Katli.

In stores or on Swiggy/Zomato. Price: from ₹200 per kg.

NIHIRA, DELHI

Mother-daughter duo Subha and Arshya Aggarwal set up the online brand Nihira in 2017. Their mithai is both luxurious and surprising. Ghewar is presented like chaat, while barfi turns into cheesecake. But it’s their liquor-infused ladoos that steal the show—think red wine, whisky and jägerbomb flavours. For teetotallers, there’s Tiramisu Barfi and Cheesecake Barfi.

On WhatsApp (9717122667/ 7042849182). Price: from ₹400 per box

MASKA BAKERY, MUMBAI

Chef Heena Punwani’s Meetha Maska Diwali Collection is a celebration of nostalgia. The Lonavla Chocolate Bonbon recalls family getaways to the hill station, while the Berry and Biscuit Bonbon is layered with housemade berry jam, pistachio praline and shortbread biscuit. The Coconut Fudge Bonbon has housemade coconut fudge and a curry leaf caramel for a fun twist. Gujiyas take a contemporary form with flaky puff pastry and a chocolate-walnut fudge filling.

On airmenus.in, Swiggy or Zomato. Price: from ₹360 per box

Geetika Sachdev is a Delhi-based lifestyle journalist.