The only guilt-free ‘mithai’ guide you need this Diwali
From ‘karanji’ bonbons to red wine ‘ladoos’, upgrade your ‘mithai’ gifting experience with our delicious recommendations that pay tribute to India’s expert ‘halwais’ and their craftsmanship
Mithai in India has always meant more than just sugar and ghee. A piece of kaju katli, soan papdi or ladoo carries memories of joy and togetherness. During Diwali, these confections are gifted as much for their sentiment as sweetness.
Today, a new generation of artisanal mithai makers is giving this tradition a delicious remix. From Mumbai and Delhi to Lucknow and Kolkata, chefs and entrepreneurs are preserving old recipes while infusing them with unexpected flavours, textures, and presentations.
Ghewar might appear as a savoury chaat, barfi may melt like cheesecake, and ladoos can carry hints of red wine or espresso—all without losing their essence.
Let this mithai guide be a sweet nudge for you to usher in the spirit of the season.