The only guilt-free ‘mithai’ guide you need this Diwali

THE HAZELNUT FACTORY, MULTIPLE CITIES

The Hazelnut Factory (THF), founded by Ankit Sahni in 2019, began as a store in Lucknow’s Nirala Nagar. It has since expanded to Delhi, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Agra, apart from selling mithai online. Its signature “Labons" are a cross between ladoo and French bonbons, and come in flavours like mango chocolate, pistachio, white chocolate and chocolate hazelnut. There’s also the Cashew Tiramisu, which combines nutty richness with coffee-soaked layers. For younger audiences, there is the Crunchy Oreo and Lotus Biscoff Barfi, topped with biscoff spread, or baklava with flavoured with rose and pistachio.