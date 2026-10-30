Although the term “grazing board” is relatively modern, feasting on elaborate platters of food has been common across civilisations for millennia. The Roman gustatio is said to be an eclectic spread of aged cheeses, cured meats, fruits and nuts, hard boiled eggs and brined olives that served as the opening act in a formal banquet, and seen as a symbol of opulence and abundance.
How to set up a big, fat grazing table for your Diwali party
SummaryClose the kitchen and bring the party home with charcuterie platters that go beyond the usual meats and cheeses, and celebrate India’s delicious regional flavours
Although the term “grazing board” is relatively modern, feasting on elaborate platters of food has been common across civilisations for millennia. The Roman gustatio is said to be an eclectic spread of aged cheeses, cured meats, fruits and nuts, hard boiled eggs and brined olives that served as the opening act in a formal banquet, and seen as a symbol of opulence and abundance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More