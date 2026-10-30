How to set up a big, fat grazing table for your Diwali party

LET’S MAKI (NIBBLE BOARDS), KOLKATA

This meat-free and plant-based grazing board brings together Asian favourites from matcha madeleines, Korean cream cheese buns to Vietnamese rice paper rolls and even an ema datshi fondue. For Diwali, co-founder Ankita Gupta has a selection of artisanal cheese platters to offer complete with floral tarts, crackers, brownie slabs and tiramisu, apart from her signature mini sushi cakes that come layered with sushi rice, avocado, zucchini, asparagus and cucumber, and sesame seeds. They are ideal for small parties at home, she says, and arrive neatly arranged in decorative lotus boards in keeping with the spirit of the season.