How to set up a big, fat grazing table for your Diwali party

Although the term “grazing board” is relatively modern, feasting on elaborate platters of food has been common across civilisations for millennia. The Roman gustatio is said to be an eclectic spread of aged cheeses, cured meats, fruits and nuts, hard boiled eggs and brined olives that served as the opening act in a formal banquet, and seen as a symbol of opulence and abundance.
Although the term “grazing board” is relatively modern, feasting on elaborate platters of food has been common across civilisations for millennia. The Roman gustatio is said to be an eclectic spread of aged cheeses, cured meats, fruits and nuts, hard boiled eggs and brined olives that served as the opening act in a formal banquet, and seen as a symbol of opulence and abundance.
By the 16th and 17th centuries, European aristocrats had set up tables stacked with warm breads and dips, cold cuts and fine cheeses for guests to gather around and catch up on politics and society. The French took this a step further with their “charcuterie”—“chair” is flesh and “cuit” means cooked. The specialised craft of preparing preserved meats, typically using salt, herbs and spices, eventually made way for modern platters featuring an assortment of cured meats and other accompaniments.
Today, grazing boards are just as fashionable and integral to hosting and entertaining as they were in ancient times. The role of social media has been significant in amplifying their popularity, as expert catering services offering charcuterie/cheese boards take over the scene.
Decorative platters comprising a mix of vibrant colours, layers and textures, everything artistically arranged, have made grazing boards truly Instagram-worthy. And the show does not end with imported meats and cheeses. Desi touches in the form of everyday regional snacks and sweets, think fafda and jalebi, are finding their way onto party platters, adding fun and an element of surprise around the table.
This festive season, Lounge puts together a selection of grazing boards from across the country, along with fun Indian-inspired ideas for home hosts.
I’M WHOLESOME, MUMBAI
For co-founder Manpreet Dhody, a grazing table should be as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate. “It’s about understanding colours and textures, and also how the crockery and florals are placed,” she says.
As a trained chef, Dhody brings an eye for detail to her spreads. Her festive menu features sweet and savoury treats, from handcrafted malai mithai flowers, spiced cashews and chipotle peanuts to modern Indian desserts like rasmalai tres leches, motichoor chocolate pudding and kaju katli bites. Her signature cheese hampers pair flavours such as aamras and thecha chilli cheese, while healthier snack hampers come with makhana, granola and chocolate barks. Chikkis, khakras and chaklis add a regional touch.
Check out: Gourmet mukhwas collection box
Price: ₹4,000 (approx); serves 4 to 6
Contact: 9820017756
AMAZIN GRAZE, DELHI NCR
The shift towards lighter eating is also shaping what goes on grazing boards. “People don’t want to stuff themselves with too much food. Some usually prefer to eat a proper meal at home before heading to a party. In such cases, bite-sized portions with lighter flavours work well,” say co-founders Kushagra Nagrath and Namita Sawhney Nagrath.
The mini canapés, tarts, skewers and sliders are best-sellers. Alongside imported cheeses and cured meats, the spread features international favourites such as banh mi sliders and sourdough dip bowls, as well as Indian-inspired bites such as mini vada pavs, butter chicken hot dogs and canapés made with mathris. The charcuterie boards come with a variety of cheeses, cold cuts, spiced olives, fresh fruits, condiments and even homemade chocolates.
Check out: Deconstructed papdi chaat platter
Price: ₹2,500-3000; serves 4
Contact: 9811193734
THE DIP HOUSE, AHMEDABAD
Imagine pav bhaji in a fondue form. Urvi Parikh gives the Mumbai street food classic a twist by turning the spiced mash into a thick, dip-like preparation, and serves it with toasted pav or breads. Her grazing menus feature freshly made dips and flavoured cheeses, along with Mexican and Lebanese platters, Indian chaats and Italian mains. Mini vada pavs and dabelis are crowd favourites, as are the mini cups—think pani puri shots and deconstructed sushi. The solo platters feature burgers and chips to samosas, nachos and fresh salads.
Check out: Avocado papdi chaat
Price: ₹25,000; serves 20
Contact: 9904202210
LET’S MAKI (NIBBLE BOARDS), KOLKATA
This meat-free and plant-based grazing board brings together Asian favourites from matcha madeleines, Korean cream cheese buns to Vietnamese rice paper rolls and even an ema datshi fondue. For Diwali, co-founder Ankita Gupta has a selection of artisanal cheese platters to offer complete with floral tarts, crackers, brownie slabs and tiramisu, apart from her signature mini sushi cakes that come layered with sushi rice, avocado, zucchini, asparagus and cucumber, and sesame seeds. They are ideal for small parties at home, she says, and arrive neatly arranged in decorative lotus boards in keeping with the spirit of the season.
Check out: Avocado sushi cake
Price: ₹2,800 for an Asian box; serves 2 to 3
Contact: 9073838413
INDULGE INDOORS, BENGALURU
Founder Ayesha Katrak bring together familiar Indian favourites and global flavours in the form of bar bites, from aloo chaat skewers and stuffed kulchas to chilli cheese toasts and sliders filled with the fiery Andhra-style chicken made famous by Bengaluru’s Nagarjuna restaurant. Her signature festive offering is the three-foot Diwali thali, which features an assortment of regional fare including galouti kebabs and mutton roganjosh.
“I believe in generosity, and that people eat with their eyes first. So we aim for tables piled high with food, with layers and textures. But at the same time every bite should offer something different and unique,” she says. The idea is to build in little surprises. “As people approach the table, they explore different combinations rather than simply picking up a ready-made canapé.”
Check out: Diwali dessert platter
Price: ₹8,000-10,000; serves 10
Contact: 9741120076
5 tips for an Indian-ish grazing board
By Monika Manchanda
- Start with the cheese—chilli, jeera, or podi. You can also flavour soft cheeses like chutney bocconcini instead of pesto, or fresh mozzarella with Indian chilli oil, sambar powder, roasted tomatoes and black garlic, or peanut garlic chutney.
- Papads and snacks work very well in place of crackers. Think traditional vadams, nipattu, fafdas and murukkus. They add the crunch and perfect pairing with cheese.
- Get regional chutneys like Bengali tomato and date chutney or Gujarati chundo for that sweet jam replacement. Or, make your own with a touch of panch phoron with fruits like plum, cherry or guava.
- Marinated olives work great with Indian spices—think garlic, chillies and a masala you are focusing on. The Marathi goda masala, ghee roast, kala chaat masala, and podi all work beautifully.
- Place the namkeens randomly on the table—banana chips, navratan mix or chiwda. Add some roasted nuts and seeds to these mixtures to make them a little more interesting.
Compiled by Rituparna Roy