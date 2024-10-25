Weekend food plan: The festivities are here

With Diwali and Halloween next week, restaurants and cloud kitchens are rolling out special menus

Team Lounge
Published25 Oct 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Creamy AF butter chicken by Aflatoon.
Creamy AF butter chicken by Aflatoon.

Chaats, kebabs and more

The Delhi-based cloud kitchen Aflatoon from Social by the Impressario Group offers a modern take on North Indian Food. For Diwali, they have curated a festive menu with an array of chaats, kebabs and mains. Their kale and palak patta chaat has crispy kale and palak fritters topped with quinoa, orange, pomegranate, mint chutney, saunth, and yogurt; and the crispy quinoa and bhalla chaat is a contemporary take on dahi bhalla. Kebab fans can snack on butter garlic mutton seekh, ras el hanout cobbler (tandoor cooked fish marinated in aromatic spices) and lotus stem shammi kebab. The main course features truffled Butter Chicken Bhawnagiri Chilli Chitta Chicken in creamy white gravy and the smokey 6-chilli Kadai Paneer and Smoked Ricotta Palak Paneer.

Party boxes

The Bengaluru-based vegetarian restaurant Street Storyss has a set menu for the festive season with three vegetarian appetizers, two dishes for the main course accompanied by a biryani and breads like parathas, kulchas, roti or naan. The appetisers include tikkas and kebabs. It’s available for takeaway for a maximum of five people, and one could request for premium serveware, glassware, buffet setup for an additional cost. If you want, they will send home a service person too. It promises to be a complete experience to enjoy a restaurant-style meal in the comfort of your home. The price per meal is 1,399 plus taxes.

Halloween is here

Mumbaikars looking for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city could make reservations at the High Tide Restaurant located in the hotel The Resort in Madh island this weekend. On Saturday (October 26), they have a special Halloween-themed dinner buffet. On the menu, there will be classic pumpkin pie, butternut squash apple cinnamon soup, and graveyard chicken enchiladas paired with a boozy Halloween punch. The price per person is 1,795 plus taxes. 

25 Oct 2024
