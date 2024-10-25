Weekend food plan: The festivities are here

Chaats, kebabs and more The Delhi-based cloud kitchen Aflatoon from Social by the Impressario Group offers a modern take on North Indian Food. For Diwali, they have curated a festive menu with an array of chaats, kebabs and mains. Their kale and palak patta chaat has crispy kale and palak fritters topped with quinoa, orange, pomegranate, mint chutney, saunth, and yogurt; and the crispy quinoa and bhalla chaat is a contemporary take on dahi bhalla. Kebab fans can snack on butter garlic mutton seekh, ras el hanout cobbler (tandoor cooked fish marinated in aromatic spices) and lotus stem shammi kebab. The main course features truffled Butter Chicken Bhawnagiri Chilli Chitta Chicken in creamy white gravy and the smokey 6-chilli Kadai Paneer and Smoked Ricotta Palak Paneer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Party boxes The Bengaluru-based vegetarian restaurant Street Storyss has a set menu for the festive season with three vegetarian appetizers, two dishes for the main course accompanied by a biryani and breads like parathas, kulchas, roti or naan. The appetisers include tikkas and kebabs. It’s available for takeaway for a maximum of five people, and one could request for premium serveware, glassware, buffet setup for an additional cost. If you want, they will send home a service person too. It promises to be a complete experience to enjoy a restaurant-style meal in the comfort of your home. The price per meal is ₹1,399 plus taxes.