The recent story in Lounge on protest music made me turn to songs from tea gardens. If ever there is a way to tell the story of the people who work in tea—it is through their songs, whether as the jhumur in Assam or the bagan songs of the Dooars, or those from the hill country of Sri Lanka. These songs tell a story of migration, loss of home, despair, exploitation, but also love, devotion, and lullabies.
The recent story in Lounge on protest music made me turn to songs from tea gardens. If ever there is a way to tell the story of the people who work in tea—it is through their songs, whether as the jhumur in Assam or the bagan songs of the Dooars, or those from the hill country of Sri Lanka. These songs tell a story of migration, loss of home, despair, exploitation, but also love, devotion, and lullabies.
The East India Company’s ambitions for a tea industry called for a large workforce, setting in motion several migration journeys in the 1800s. In the east, people were brought from impoverished tribes of Chhotanagpur and nearby areas—roughly today’s Jharkand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Assam, a rather heterogenous mix of people came to form what is known today as the “tea tribe”.
The East India Company’s ambitions for a tea industry called for a large workforce, setting in motion several migration journeys in the 1800s. In the east, people were brought from impoverished tribes of Chhotanagpur and nearby areas—roughly today’s Jharkand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Assam, a rather heterogenous mix of people came to form what is known today as the “tea tribe”.
Perhaps the best known of the tea garden songs is Chal Mini Assam jabo… that begins with a call to “Mini” to come to Assam with the promise of work and a better life.
Chal Mini Assam jabo, deshe boro dukh re
Assam deshe re Mini, cha bagan bhoriya
The song goes on to narrate how those promises were broken, and arriving here, they found themselves as labourers.
The research into this exists in small hyperlocal pockets. In 2013, Raka Banerjee, a doctoral researcher from the Dooars, decided to focus on the folk songs of the tea community there. She collected 21 songs from the estates, sung by workers who were now third- and fourth-generation descendants from Chhotanagpur, and who spoke and sang in Sadri. While many themes from the Assamese jhumur carried here too, she says, the gardens of Dooars presents its own music.
The songs she recorded conveyed a longing for home, of love and longing, of heroes like freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Some describe the work on the estate—on how the leaves are to be plucked, the trenches between the bushes, the monsoon—and there is also lament, about the daily demands of work and the threat of non-payment if it is not completed.
The story continues even in the south, where migration took place from Tamil Nadu to Kerala and across the seas to Sri Lanka. In 2021, singers Arivu and Dhee released Enjoy Enjaami, an indie folk-rap. It was inspired by Arivu’s grandmother Valliammal, who had left her home to work on a plantation in Sri Lanka. Arivu draws on the oppari, a form of lament sung at funerals, to narrate hardships experienced by his grandmother and others like her.
Some of the younger performers in the Dooars have started documenting these songs and creating music commercially, with influences as varied as Bollywood, says Banerjee. In Assam, the jhumur is an established feature of garden life, bringing the community together often in a celebration.
How and when these songs are sung may be shifting but they remain very much the storehouse of an industry’s 200-year-old story.
1001 Teas is a fortnightly series about the many stories hidden in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman (@AravindaAnanth1) is a tea drinker, writer and editor.