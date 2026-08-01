How to eat dragon fruit and the many ways to use it in recipes

In its native regions, dragon fruit relies on hawk moths and bats to do the job after dark, but most Indian orchards do not get this specific nocturnal visitors, so farmers do it themselves, dabbing pollen from flower to flower with a soft brush during the few hours each bloom stays open at night. And yet this fiddly work has not slowed the crop down here. Dragon fruit needs a fraction of the water most fruit trees do, tolerates the kind of dry, marginal land that defeats sugarcane or wheat, and keeps bearing fruit for over two decades once established, which is why it has become one of the more profitable things a farmer can plant on land that used to earn very little at all.