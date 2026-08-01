How to eat dragon fruit and the many ways to use it in recipes

No fruit in the produce section oversells itself quite like dragon fruit. It sits there looking like something a designer invented—hot pink, leathery with flame—like green bracts, the kind of thing you pick up purely because you were intrigued by its looks. I remember doing exactly that the first time, turning it over in my hand, imagining that it would taste as dramatic as it looked. I cut it open with the excitement of tasting something like I’d never tasted before.
But it tasted like nothing. Or almost nothing. The flesh is either a pale white or a bold pink, faintly sweet in the way a cucumber might be sweet, way more demure than a kiwi, and rather disappointing for something that comes wrapped in that much attitude. It is, without question, the most deceptive fruit, all show on the outside and barely a personality on the inside. The phrase “looks are deceptive” was written for the dragon fruit.
It has got another characteristic—the seeds. Scattered through that flesh, hundreds of tiny polka dots to add to its glam appearance, unbothered by the fact that they don’t add flavour either, only texture. It photographs beautifully and then sits there quite unremarkably.
What’s interesting that this fruit comes from the cactus family and not a tropical fruit the way mango or papaya are. Native to Central America, it’s now grown widely enough across Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra. It even earned an official name from the Gujarat government in 2020, kamalam. Its flower, called Queen of the Night, blooms only after dark and is gone by morning, which reminds me of the bramhakamalam plant, which sends out blooms for exactly one night a month for the three months it is in season. That one-night bloom makes its pollination process a scramble.