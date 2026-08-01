How to eat dragon fruit and the many ways to use it in recipes

No fruit in the produce section oversells itself quite like dragon fruit. It sits there looking like something a designer invented—hot pink, leathery with flame—like green bracts, the kind of thing you pick up purely because you were intrigued by its looks. I remember doing exactly that the first time, turning it over in my hand, imagining that it would taste as dramatic as it looked. I cut it open with the excitement of tasting something like I’d never tasted before.