Love ‘copra’? Make chips or add it to salads and granola

Have you ever noticed the small but oddly specific sign at airline check-in counters that reads “No coconuts in check-in baggage”, listed beside power banks and matchboxes, and wondered what an innocent coconut did to deserve it?
Dried coconut, or copra, is classified as a Class 4 Dangerous Good by the International Air Transport Association. The reason lies in its high oil content and its potential for spontaneous combustion, a technical way of saying it can, under the right conditions, heat up and catch fire without any visible spark. It sounds dramatic, but it is enough for airlines to err on the side of caution.
Airline risk aside, copra is a welcome presence in Indian kitchens. My earliest memories of it are tied to Diwali mixture-making sessions with my grandmother. She would slice the copra into long slivers and deep-fry them with peanuts and curry leaves, then fold the golden pieces into the mixture for crunch in a snack already built on texture.
Of all the delicious elements in the mixture, this was my favourite thing to pick out and eat first, much to the annoyance of my grandmother.
Years later in my own kitchen, I worked out that copra’s fat content means it barely needs help. A few minutes in the oven and it releases its oils and crisps up, no deep-frying needed. But you have to watch it. The line between toasted and burnt is thin, and copra crosses it in seconds.
This quality makes it an unexpectedly good addition to granola, what I consider a videshi (foreign) cousin of mixture. Last week, I made a big batch of coconut-almond granola with some cocoa powder added for a chocolate hit. In this mixture of oats, nuts and seeds, shards of dried coconut behave like built-in flavour bombs. As the tray bakes, they toast in their own oils, turning deeply aromatic and lending a richness that doesn’t rely on excessive sweeteners. Unlike fresh coconut, which would steam and soften, copra holds its structure, offering a contrast in both texture and flavour, that you look forward to bite into as you eat your granola.
Baking larger slices of copra in a low oven (around 150 degrees Celsius) for 20 minutes or so, makes the slices curl up and brown at the edges into crisp chips. Salt them while warm. Somebody on the internet began calling these vegan bacon, which is a bit high on imagination. Combining large dried coconut slices (not shredded) with a savoury, smoky marinade like salt and smoked paprika, and then baking it until crispy, can give you a bacon-like crunch and smokiness.