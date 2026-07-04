Love ‘copra’? Make chips or add it to salads and granola

Travel west and dried coconut takes on heavier work. In Maharashtra, cooks roast khobra on a dry pan until it turns dark brown and smells of caramel, then grind it into kala masala and the red Kolhapuri rassa. Here the coconut is the body of the sauce, the thing that thickens it and lends a dark, meaty colour. A lesser-known technique, rare outside the state, is to hold a piece of khobra in tongs and roast it over an open flame until it chars at the edges. You then chop it and grind it with coriander, cumin, black pepper, clove and cardamom to form the base of misal, the fiery curry of sprouted pulses served with pav.