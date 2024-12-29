A pocket-sized trend report for India's bar enthusiasts

The third significant trend is the blossoming of intimate cocktail bars helmed by bartenders. “It’s as if they have returned home after being ambassadors of alcohol brands," says Tewari. He gives the example of Pankaj Balachandran, former ambassador of Monkey Shoulder, who started Boilermaker in Goa in October and Arijit Bose, former brand ambassador of Bacardi India, who opened Bar Outrigger, also in Goa, in July. Bumipura in Mumbai, which reimagines South Asian dishes as drinks, is the brainchild of Malaysian Ming YangChai that opened this year. Last month, a Lounge story on the rise of bartender-owned cocktail spaces outlined how they will grow, as they attracts more investors.