How chefs are exploring new ways to serve duck

Rohan Timblo, who runs a duck farm in south Goa, sees this as an opportunity for boutique farms that emphasize the produce. “Indian ducks were considered average, a reason why duck meat varieties from Thailand and the US were preferred. Our farm aims to change that,” says Timblo, who started his farm when he saw an opportunity in rearing ducks on a controlled diet after a lacklustre duck meal at a restaurant in Mumbai. Currently, he supplies the meat to restaurants such as Papa’s, Bombay Canteen, Kaspers, Americano, Otra and La Loca Maria in Mumbai. He is planning to venture into other cities soon. Though it costs 30-40 percent more than its imported cousin (which costs upwards of ₹600+ per kg), he has seen a rising demand over the last two years. He sells 200-plus ducks monthly now, up from around 100 last year, with the sales going up substantially during the festive season.