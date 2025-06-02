Dumplings get fun makeovers with innovative flavours
From 'nihari' and foie gras momos to dumplings stuffed with drumstick flowers, the classic steamed delights are finding exciting new forms and flavours on fine dining menus
Chef Sameer Taneja’s earliest memories of growing up in a small village called Bairava in Nepal, is devouring steaming hot momos on the streets. “In fact, such was my obsession that I would gobble up sixteen of them at one go when I was only 5-years- old," remembers the executive chef of the Michelin-starred London restaurant Benares. Taneja continues his love affair with momos creating gourmet versions with truffle and even foie gras.
Be it momos, wontons or dim sums, these steamed delights are undergoing a thrilling transformation in the urban foodscape. Chefs are reinventing the all-time classic by incorporating unexpected ingredients and flavours, and presenting them with contemporary flair.