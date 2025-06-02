Dumplings get fun makeovers with innovative flavours

Sara Jacob Nair, the executive chef and co-founder of Nair on Fire, a cloud kitchen offering homestyle Kerala cuisine in Mumbai, says, “I believe ada (flat rice flour packets stuffed with coconut and jaggery) and koi katta, our Malayali version of the Maharashtrian modak, could be the earliest forms of dumplings in our culture. My mom would use the leftover rice batter from these items to smartly wrap up leftover beef, fish or vegetable, steam it and present it to us as a snack when we returned from school in the evening. But it never had the finesse of the dumpling we eat today," remembers Nair, who makes a similar dumpling with pork or prawns cooked in Kerala style. “Our filling is spicy, and doesn’t need a chutney or sauce on the side. I have also cracked the code of making the rice casing really thin so the dumpling actually melts in the mouth," she adds.