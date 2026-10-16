5 chefs revisit their ‘pujo’ memories with a modern twist

Every Bengali worth their salt will acknowledge that pet pujo—worshipping the stomach—is central to Durga Puja. For most, the fondest pujo memories are often gustatory—countless rounds of phuchka at puja pandals, or midnight stops for chicken rolls, and chowmein tossed in woks with slivered veggies and served with a topping of chopped onions and cucumber and splotches of a suspicious red ketchup. It is also about the khichuri bhog at the neighbourhood pandal on Ashtami afternoons, or family get-togethers over luchi and mangsho on Nabami, and biryani party with friends on Dashami.
Every Bengali worth their salt will acknowledge that pet pujo—worshipping the stomach—is central to Durga Puja. For most, the fondest pujo memories are often gustatory—countless rounds of phuchka at puja pandals, or midnight stops for chicken rolls, and chowmein tossed in woks with slivered veggies and served with a topping of chopped onions and cucumber and splotches of a suspicious red ketchup. It is also about the khichuri bhog at the neighbourhood pandal on Ashtami afternoons, or family get-togethers over luchi and mangsho on Nabami, and biryani party with friends on Dashami.
We asked an eclectic mix of Bengali chefs scattered across the world—from Hong Kong to Kolkata, and San Francisco to Bengaluru—to interpret their idea of pujo on a plate in their signature style. The result is an array of dishes that combine nostalgia and imagination to script a colourful tale of taste and texture. The inspiration has come from varied sources—memories of home and tables groaning with festive excess, restaurant runs and slow breakfasts, time-honoured rituals and familial traditions.
We asked an eclectic mix of Bengali chefs scattered across the world—from Hong Kong to Kolkata, and San Francisco to Bengaluru—to interpret their idea of pujo on a plate in their signature style. The result is an array of dishes that combine nostalgia and imagination to script a colourful tale of taste and texture. The inspiration has come from varied sources—memories of home and tables groaning with festive excess, restaurant runs and slow breakfasts, time-honoured rituals and familial traditions.
CHEF RITUPARNA BANERJEE, CO-FOUNDER, CURRY FORWARD, NUTCASE etc, KOLKATA
At the Banerjee household, meat was not cooked during Durga Puja, although fish was consumed on most days. “We waited for Bijaya Dashami, when, right after the shantir jal (ritual water) was sprinkled, the family sat down to a meal of kosha mangsho, keema ghugni and luchi,” says chef Rituparna Banerjee.
She reimagines the trifecta as buttery, umami-rich hummus made with yellow cowpeas simmered in a mutton stock, on which sits a portion of kosha mangsho, bronzed in a pan with caramelised onions and a host of spices to a sticky finish. Instead of luchi, the plate features fried mantou buns—crisp skinned with a spongy core—perhaps a hat tip to Nutcase etc, where mantou buns are a crowd favourite.
CHEF ANIRBAN DASGUPTA, EXECUTIVE CHEF, THE OBEROI,BENGALURU
Chef Anirban Dasgupta’s interpretation of pujo on a plate evokes two quintessential elements—punya mati and goyna. Punya mati is the soil used to make the Durga idol, which is then adorned with jewellery or goyna.
In Dasgupta’s imagination, the two combine into a plate of khosha bata or a spiced mash of vegetable peels, an earthy dish rooted in time-honoured traditions of no-waste cooking, topped with a small mound of lonka soil or red chillies reduced to a rubble, served with a side of goyna bori—intricate pieces of edible art made by piping lentil paste into jewellery motifs, which are then sun-dried. It’s a plate that not only celebrates pujo, but also the culinary ethos and artistry of Bengal.
TOONIKA GUHA, FOUNDER, TOONTOONI’S TABLE, GURUGRAM
“On ordinary days, breakfast for me is a rushed affair. But pujo allows me to slow down, break away from mundane patterns and enjoy a leisurely breakfast with my family. And in my family, a morning staple during pujo is panch phoran-scented shada aloor torkari served with triangular porotas,” says Toonika Guha, who runs a supper club that serves up Bengali classics in playful modern avatars.
This simple breakfast in Guha’s quirky reimagination morphs into panch phoran aloo taco. The porota turns into taco shells, which is topped with panch-phoran (five-spice mix) flavoured potatoes. The dish is brightened with a drizzle of mango pickle oil, a dribble of scallion oil and topped with slivers of pickled onions.
CHEF PUJAN SARKAR, CO-FOUNDER, TIYA, SAN FRANCISCO
Miles away in San Francisco, chef Pujan Sarkar remembers the Saptami lunches from his mother’s kitchen. “Bhetki cooked with sharp mustard paste was the centrepiece on those tables,” he shares.
The bhetki or Barramundi in his part of the world is also the talking point of Sarkar’s pujo memories. The charcoal-roasted fish sits on top of fragrant gobindobhog rice cake, layered with aloo chokha, or Bengali-style mashed potato. A gossamer sheet of coconut water leather is placed on top the fish, a translucent canvas on which Sarkar creates art with pickled mustard seeds and garlic flowers. It’s a dish that is brimming with festive excess, and is also part of the Pujo Special menu at Tiya this year.
CHEF PALASH MITRA, EXECUTIVE CHEF, NEW PUNJAB CLUB, HONG KONG
Chef Palash Mitra grew up in different parts of western India. “But my pujos chefwere usually divided between my maternal grandparents’ home in north Kolkata, and my paternal home in Rampurhat, near Santiniketan,” he says. The festivities meant numerous meals at Kolkata’s Tangra, and home-cooked meals of kosha mangsho, often leftovers from a previous day.
Mitra combines these memories into his kosha mangsho chilli chicken. “When a day-old slow-cooked meat steeped in warm aromatic spices hits a very hot wok, it is transformed by what is called wok hei, or breath of the wok in Cantonese.” The dish is further enhanced with dried chillies, garlic, soy sauce, and a splash of black vinegar, and finished with raw mustard oil and green chillies. Mitra pairs the dish with fluffy steamed rice and tomato pora. The rusticity embodied in tomatoes seared on an open flame perhaps evokes memories of pujo set in Bengal’s districts. “It is also evocative of smoke rising from a dhunuchi,” he adds.
Priyadarshini Chatterjee is a food and culture writer who divides her time between Kolkata and Mumbai.