5 chefs revisit their ‘pujo’ memories with a modern twist

Priyadarshini Chatterjee is an independent food, culture, and travel writer. She divides her time beRead more

tween Mumbai and Kolkata. A frequent contributor to Mint, her work has also appeared in a number of national and international publications, including Eater, The Synonym, The BBC, Condé Nast Traveller India, Whetstone Magazine, Scroll.in, The Hindu BusinessLine, and Lonely Planet India, among others. She graduated with honours in political science from the University of Calcutta, followed by a postgraduate degree in media and cultural studies from the University of Sussex. But her heart lay in writing. She returned to India and worked for a while on the features teams of different publications, before quitting her job to write independently. She chose food as her area of exploration, dabbling in different genres of food writing—from blogging about family recipes to critiquing restaurants—before focusing her work on the intersections of food, history, and culture. A recipient of the Kalpalata Fellowship for Food Writing for two consecutive terms, she has also been on various panels and juries at literature festivals and restaurant awards. Her debut book First Bite: Breakfast Stories from Urban India, published by Speaking Tiger, was released in March 2026.

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