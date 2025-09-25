Where to get Durga Puja menus in your city

One of Mumbai's favourite Bengali chef Ananya Banerjee is bringing a festive touch to some of her home-style classics. While your usual pandals in the city offer a range of snacks and sweets, you may opt for a more fine dining experience with the offerings. For the vegetarians, there is beetroot chop (croquettes), mochar paturi (banana blossoms), dhokar dalna (fried lentil cakes), chhanar kalia (or paneer), shukto (mixed vegetable stew), aloo dum, basanti pulao (sweet and savoury pulao), luchi, and patishapta (stuffed crepes) and kheer komola (kheer made with oranges) for sweets. Banerjee has curated a non-vegetarian thali as well with the usual favourites — dimer devil, kosha mangsho and chingri malaikari to name a few.

Where: HyLo, Kala Ghoda and HyLo Taproom by Igloo in Jio World Drive, Mumbai

When: 23 September to 2 October

Contact: 09004191901

Sondesh at JW Marriott, Kolkata

If you are in Kolkata for Durga puja celebrations, there are a plenty of dining experiences for you to choose from. How about a feast featuring some of the most loved Bengali specialities at this lavish buffet menu? From classic fish preparations such as chingri malaikari, shorshe lish and macher paturi to kosha mangsho, and vegetarian dishes like dhokar dalna, shukto, luchi and aloo dum, and Bengali street food phuchka, jhal muri and biryani. There is gur-er raoshogolla, mishti doi and payesh.

Where: Mahabhoj, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: 27 September to 2 October

Contact: +91-33 66330000

Bengali spread at Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru.

For those of you who are in Bengaluru, you can treat yourself to a celebratory meal curated by Gurgaon-based Bengali food venture Paanch Phoran by Sonali Chatterji, a food consultant who has many years of pop-up experience. The menu has a few traditional favourites and everyday recipes along with a variety of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Where: Quattro, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Hotel Conventions Residences, Bengaluru

When: 29 September to 1 October

Contact: +91-9611529294

The menu at Novotel Panjim