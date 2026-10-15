Artisanal ‘mishti’ boxes and modern Bengali pop-ups for a very happy Durga Puja

An heirloom affair How do you give back to the land that sustains and nourishes you? For the past few years, Kolkata-based food brand Amar Khamar, has been on a mission to do just that. What started off as an initiative to assist small-holder farmers in growing heirloom rice in Bengal, later grew to include a retail store and dining space, has today evolved into a full-fledged culinary experience that champions the agricultural diversity of the region.

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For pujo this year, the kitchen team is flying to Bengaluru for a special pop-up at The Oberoi, with a menu keeping in mind the feasting spirit of the season. There's millet khichuri, crabs sourced from the Sundarbans, panta bhat, a fermented rice gruel made with chine kamini rice, and a version with ilish or hilsa. For desserts, there is a trio of gur and chandrapuli, a delicate crescent-shaped sweet.

Where: Decked Out at Lapis, The Oberoi Bengaluru, 37-39, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru.

When: 30 & 31 October (7pm & 9pm).

'Niramish mangsho' from the Beyond the Pandal menu.

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Looking beyond pandal food Durga Puja fare is often reduced to the usual chicken roll, chop, biryani and phuchka. But there is so much more to savour through the five-day affair. ‘Beyond the Pandal’ is conceptualised by Pune-based content creator Pranav Joshi and chef Sohini Bhattacharyya, and is a lavish banana leaf non-vegetarian feast that aims to highlight the everyday Bengali food classics, including community-specific recipes and seasonal preparations.

Go for the niramish mangsho, a mutton preparation associated with goddess Kali, and made without onion and garlic, shapla chingri where prawns are cooked with water lilly stems, and shor bhaja, a unique sweet of layered and deep-fried milk skins to name a few. There is a selection of 15-plus vegetarian dishes to complement the meat-focused experience.

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Where: Public Beer Hall & Snack Bar, 7A-7B, Aram Nagar Part 2, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.

When: 17&18 October.

Tickets on Instagram @floydiancookery.

Camellia Artisanal.

Mishti and adda Pujo promises adda, and lots of it in the form of shared meals and laughter, memories, and of course good old mishti. For most Bengalis, it is a way of bringing the festivities closer especially when they are away from it. And you don't really need any excuse to indulge in sandesh—soft, delicate and lingering—that too handcrafted in small batches with real ingredients.

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This pujo, carry a little sweetness for your friends and family with Gurugram-based Camellia Artisanal's exquisite norom pak sandesh. The dining venture founded by Kamalika and Somdeb Basu specialise in customised mishti boxes that are a perfect way to spend those leisurely pujo evenings.

Order via WhatsApp +91-8796551990

Toontooni's Table.

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A modern Bengali table Regional Indian food has come a long way, by taking on new forms and expressions, offering diners a taste of the old and new in fun, innovative formats. This Durga Puja, make your way for a six-course modern Bengali feast that brings Kolkata's street food classics and home fare to the table served with contemporary twists.

Gurugram-based pop-up chef Toonika Guha of Toontooni's Table is cooking up a fun menu for pujo—think peyaj posto bites, malai curry dumplings, and chocolate mousse with spicy, tangy jhal muri bits. It's the kind of meal that will leave a homesick Bengali dance in glee.

Where: Anjeer, ground floor, Unit 6, Tower-A, Global Gateway Towers, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Sector 26, Haryana.

When: 17 October (lunch & dinner).

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Tickets on District.

Also Read | Where to eat in your city this October