From salads to risotto, how to make barley fun

I always thought of it only in association with the barley water that my grandmother asked us to drink in the summer. I remember the empty coffee tin in which a small quantity of barley was kept to prepare barley water in case someone was feeling the brunt of the Mumbai summer. Later on, lemon barley crush started becoming commercially available, but I doubt that had any barley or lemon, maybe just sugar.

“Nobody is dying of protein deficiency. But lack of fibre is killing people every day." This meme keeps doing the rounds on social media. It indicates how not eating enough fibre everyday increases the risk of colon cancer. So apart from seeking out high-protein foods, my goal is also to seek out high-fibre foods and include them in my daily diet. Enter barley. Unlike more popular grains like rice, millets and quinoa, barley is yet to come under the spotlight.

Barley, or jau as it’s called in Hindi, is one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world, with a history that predates wheat. You will find “pearl barley" in the supermarkets, which is barley with its outer husk removed, cooks in about 30-40 minutes (less in the pressure cooker). Hulled barley takes longer but offers a bit more in terms of nutrition.

I will give you a few reasons why you should include both the grain and the flour in your diet. This whole grain fares similar to white rice in the matters of calories, carbohydrates and protein, but where it scores much higher is its fibre content as well as minerals like selenium, magnesium and phosphorus. Barley contains a unique type of soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which not only lowers cholesterol, but also supports gut health and sustains fullness for hours.

For those navigating PCOS, pre-diabetes, or stubborn belly fat, barley is especially valuable. It has a remarkably low glycemic index (28, as compared to rice, which is 70-85), meaning it doesn’t cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, making it a better choice for sustained energy and managing cravings.

One way to eat barley is of course, pressure cooking it like rice and having it with curries or dals. But there are many more ways to make it fun. The whole grain, when cooked right, has a satisfying texture to chew on, a kind of middle ground between rice and pasta. I toss it into warm salads, serve it with spicy stews, or use it to make a risotto. You can also use cooked barley in breakfast bowls with Greek yogurt and seasonal fruit. Or if you are a savoury person, then grain bowls with roasted veggies, a sauce, lemon and olive oil. The hearty grain also makes for great stand-ins in minestrone soup.

Now moving on to barley flour. There is a big difference between using freshly milled flour and one from a packet that has been sitting in the supermarket for a long time. The latter loses flavour with time. Buying the grain and getting it milled is an option, or buying from a source you know is milled and sold in small batches. Just so you know, barley is not a gluten-free flour. You cook the flour with water, and steam it in the closed pan to make an elastic dough, which will then enable you to make rotis easily. You can also combine it with a portion of wheat flour and make rotis with the same. These rotis can be cut into pieces, tossed in a little olive oil and spices, and oven roasted to make chips for your chips and dips platter or to make loaded nachos.

Check out two barley recipes, both of which are great for batch cooking on the weekend.

BARLEY CHIPS

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup water

Half tsp salt

1 tsp oil

1 cup fresh barley flour

1 tbsp olive oil

Half tsp red chilli flakes

1 tsp dried herbs

Method

Bring one cup water to a boil in a pan with salt and oil. Stir in the flour until it comes together to form a ball. Turn off the flame, cover and let this steam for 5-7 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, remove to a counter top and knead well for 5-6 minutes. Divide into five-six portions, roll out each portion thinly using a dusting of flour. Cook these on a hot tava on both sides like rotis. Cut these into desired shapes.

On a tray toss these cut roti pieces in 1 tbsp olive oil, chilli flakes and dried herbs.

Preheat the oven at 180-190 degree Celsius. Spread the spice-coated roti pieces in a single layer and bake for 7-8 minutes until crisp.

Do this in batches to avoid overcrowding.

Serve with sour cream and salsa.

BARLEY MINESTRONE SOUP

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1 zucchini, chopped (or broccoli)

6 ripe tomatoes, blanched, peeled and pureed

1 tsp dried oregano

Half tsp dried thyme

1 cup cooked barley

1 cup canned white beans (or kidney beans)

1 cup chopped spinach

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 cups vegetable broth (or water + stock cube)

Chilli flakes

Method

In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add onion, garlic, carrot and celery. Sauté for about 5-7 minutes until soft.

Stir in zucchini, tomato puree and herbs. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Stir in the barley, cooked/canned beans and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Lastly, add the chopped spinach, stir and cook for 1-2 minutes until the greens wilt.

Adjust the seasoning.

Ladle into bowls, sprinkle chilli flakes if you like. Serve with crusty bread.

Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer’s latest book is The Great Indian Thali. She posts @saffrontrail on Instagram and X.