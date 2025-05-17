From salads to risotto, how to make barley fun
SummaryThis whole grain fares similar as white rice in the matters of calories, carbohydrates and protein, but where it scores much higher is the fibre content
I always thought of it only in association with the barley water that my grandmother asked us to drink in the summer. I remember the empty coffee tin in which a small quantity of barley was kept to prepare barley water in case someone was feeling the brunt of the Mumbai summer. Later on, lemon barley crush started becoming commercially available, but I doubt that had any barley or lemon, maybe just sugar.
“Nobody is dying of protein deficiency. But lack of fibre is killing people every day." This meme keeps doing the rounds on social media. It indicates how not eating enough fibre everyday increases the risk of colon cancer. So apart from seeking out high-protein foods, my goal is also to seek out high-fibre foods and include them in my daily diet. Enter barley. Unlike more popular grains like rice, millets and quinoa, barley is yet to come under the spotlight.