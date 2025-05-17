From salads to risotto, how to make barley fun

Now moving on to barley flour. There is a big difference between using freshly milled flour and one from a packet that has been sitting in the supermarket for a long time. The latter loses flavour with time. Buying the grain and getting it milled is an option, or buying from a source you know is milled and sold in small batches. Just so you know, barley is not a gluten-free flour. You cook the flour with water, and steam it in the closed pan to make an elastic dough, which will then enable you to make rotis easily. You can also combine it with a portion of wheat flour and make rotis with the same. These rotis can be cut into pieces, tossed in a little olive oil and spices, and oven roasted to make chips for your chips and dips platter or to make loaded nachos.