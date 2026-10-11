Samar Halarnkar: The tired cook's guide to steamed fish

After a lifetime of cooking, I get tired.
I’m tired of the millions of recipes the great algorithm serves up on my social media. These days I consciously scroll past them because the world seems too heavy for a 14-part béchamel, or biryani. That isn’t difficult, given that anger, protest and democratic decline are all around us, and I tend to spend more time trying to keep up, breathlessly, as our young people keep the other flames burning.
I’m also tired of balancing cooking and work when 24 hours just don’t seem enough. As an editor, I have reporters to talk with, stories to edit and at least one signature dish to cook every day. Don’t get me wrong. It isn’t a burden as such. But I do sigh now and then.
I love my collection of 60-odd cookbooks, and nothing relaxes me more than flipping through them. They aren’t about recipes alone. My books are also chronicles of peoples and cultures, of human achievement and misery. I have cookbooks from war-wracked Myanmar and genocide-ridden Gaza. These days, I don’t flip through them as often as I once did. Sometimes, it is all too much to read about places torn apart and food becoming nothing more than sustenance.
I’ve been cooking for more than four decades. I’ve always cooked for myself, and I always cook when someone is coming over, or the family wants culinary excitement. I don’t claim to deliver it every time, but I try, and they are often satisfied with my largely unplanned, constantly experimental approach to cooking.
That, after all, is what keeps tiredness and sameness at bay.
But it has a cost. Last week, my daughter said she had had enough of my ceaseless experimentation with her great-grandmother’s Goan fish curry. “Just cook the original one,” she said exasperatedly. I admit the experimentation may be exciting for me but exhausting for everyone else. So I listened. It was easy, because the version she likes uses two spices, turmeric and Kashmiri chilli, some sour Goan kokum and coconut milk. It takes 10 minutes to make, and when she took the first taste, her only reaction was, “Ah, comfort food.”
My pursuit these days, then, is comfort food made fast and easy. Those cookbooks from Myanmar and Gaza have taught me that food is, more often than not, not a luxury. Familiar food, eaten with people you love, is a privilege that isn’t afforded to millions, and we must remember that. So I don’t feel guilty about easy food.