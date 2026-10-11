Samar Halarnkar: The tired cook's guide to steamed fish

This time, my wife was travelling, so it was just the daughter and me, a good time to change the script. Steamed fish doesn’t store well, so I skipped the whole fish and used five boneless cubes of vatta, or Malabar trevally, which yields dense, firm white flakes. That’s all I had, but while it was delicious, best to use a lighter fish. The result is the opposite of fuss. It’s a time-honoured recipe, with variations that abound not just in Cantonese kitchens, where it began, but worldwide, for anyone who wants easy, healthy, delicious Chinese without spice and sauce overloads. And there’s poetry to it: the bubbling water, the quick cooking, the hiss of steam and, finally, the sizzle of oil over the seasoning.