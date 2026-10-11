Samar Halarnkar: The tired cook's guide to steamed fish

After a lifetime of cooking, I get tired.
After a lifetime of cooking, I get tired.
I’m tired of the millions of recipes the great algorithm serves up on my social media. These days I consciously scroll past them because the world seems too heavy for a 14-part béchamel, or biryani. That isn’t difficult, given that anger, protest and democratic decline are all around us, and I tend to spend more time trying to keep up, breathlessly, as our young people keep the other flames burning.
I’m tired of the millions of recipes the great algorithm serves up on my social media. These days I consciously scroll past them because the world seems too heavy for a 14-part béchamel, or biryani. That isn’t difficult, given that anger, protest and democratic decline are all around us, and I tend to spend more time trying to keep up, breathlessly, as our young people keep the other flames burning.
I’m also tired of balancing cooking and work when 24 hours just don’t seem enough. As an editor, I have reporters to talk with, stories to edit and at least one signature dish to cook every day. Don’t get me wrong. It isn’t a burden as such. But I do sigh now and then.
I love my collection of 60-odd cookbooks, and nothing relaxes me more than flipping through them. They aren’t about recipes alone. My books are also chronicles of peoples and cultures, of human achievement and misery. I have cookbooks from war-wracked Myanmar and genocide-ridden Gaza. These days, I don’t flip through them as often as I once did. Sometimes, it is all too much to read about places torn apart and food becoming nothing more than sustenance.
I’ve been cooking for more than four decades. I’ve always cooked for myself, and I always cook when someone is coming over, or the family wants culinary excitement. I don’t claim to deliver it every time, but I try, and they are often satisfied with my largely unplanned, constantly experimental approach to cooking.
That, after all, is what keeps tiredness and sameness at bay.
But it has a cost. Last week, my daughter said she had had enough of my ceaseless experimentation with her great-grandmother’s Goan fish curry. “Just cook the original one,” she said exasperatedly. I admit the experimentation may be exciting for me but exhausting for everyone else. So I listened. It was easy, because the version she likes uses two spices, turmeric and Kashmiri chilli, some sour Goan kokum and coconut milk. It takes 10 minutes to make, and when she took the first taste, her only reaction was, “Ah, comfort food.”
My pursuit these days, then, is comfort food made fast and easy. Those cookbooks from Myanmar and Gaza have taught me that food is, more often than not, not a luxury. Familiar food, eaten with people you love, is a privilege that isn’t afforded to millions, and we must remember that. So I don’t feel guilty about easy food.
Which brings me to steamed fish. When I first saw a whole steamed fish, possibly at Royal China in Mumbai’s Fort area, possibly in Chinatown, Chicago, during my student days, I was struck by its lightness of body and flavour, and its simplicity. Ginger, scallions, soy sauce, chillies and hot sesame oil. I never tried to replicate it because steaming an entire fish at home is unwieldy. I have baked, roasted and fried kingfish, pomfret and snapper of 1.2kg to 1.5kg, but never steamed one.
This time, my wife was travelling, so it was just the daughter and me, a good time to change the script. Steamed fish doesn’t store well, so I skipped the whole fish and used five boneless cubes of vatta, or Malabar trevally, which yields dense, firm white flakes. That’s all I had, but while it was delicious, best to use a lighter fish. The result is the opposite of fuss. It’s a time-honoured recipe, with variations that abound not just in Cantonese kitchens, where it began, but worldwide, for anyone who wants easy, healthy, delicious Chinese without spice and sauce overloads. And there’s poetry to it: the bubbling water, the quick cooking, the hiss of steam and, finally, the sizzle of oil over the seasoning.
I think steamed fish is a cousin of the OG Goan fish curry: few ingredients, little time, no drama. “Restaurant quality,” said the child gravely, a self-proclaimed expert. “But the trevally, too dense.”
GINGER AND SCALLION STEAMED FISH
Serves 2
Ingredients
250g Malabar trevally, boneless cubes (any firm white fish is better, say pomfret or bhetki)
3 half-inch slices of ginger
1-2 tbsp fine ginger juliennes
4 scallions (spring onions), halved lengthwise, then cut into fine strips. Separate lower parts and tops.
2 tbsp lemon juice (Shaoxing rice wine is ideal; I didn’t have any)
A tiny pinch of salt, optional (I skipped it because the soy sauce is salty)
3 tbsp soy sauce
1-2 tbsp sesame oil, depending on how much you like
2 bird’s-eye chillies, finely chopped, optional
Method
Rub the lemon juice and salt (if using) into the fish. Set aside for 10 minutes, no longer. If you leave it too long, the acid will start to “cook” the fish, like a Peruvian ceviche. Lay the ginger slices on a heatproof plate and arrange the fish on top. Sprinkle with the lower part of the scallions. Steam, covered, for 8 minutes, until opaque. If you don’t have a steamer, set the plate on a rack in a covered pan of boiling water.
Remove the plate and pour off any liquid. Transfer to another dish if needed. Scatter the ginger juliennes, scallions and chilli, if using, over the fish. Pour the soy sauce over.
Heat the sesame oil until it shimmers, then pour it over the fish. Listen for the sizzle.
Serve immediately in a bowl over sticky or plain white rice.
Our Daily Bread is a column on easy, inventive cooking. Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) is the author of The Married Man’s Guide to Creative Cooking—And Other Dubious Adventures.