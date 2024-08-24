A gochujang chicken recipe inspired by a trip to Australia
SummaryA search for wholesome meat pie, pork belly and fish and chips dissolves into a discovery of the culinary treasures brought in by migrants who have transformed the cuisine of a vast island continent
When I landed in Sydney on a cold 2 degrees Celsius night, I went looking for Aussie food—sausage rolls, meat pies or grills. There was no sign of it.
Instead, for the first day’s dinner, I had passable beef noodle soup in a grimy, Chinese hole-in-the-wall. The second day’s dinner was at another tiny, Sichuan restaurant, served by a mother and—disturbingly—her 10-year-old son. The fish was swimming in oil and Sichuan chillies.
It looked like the first world, but felt, as far as the food went, like the third—well, alright, the second. Don’t get me wrong, much of this Chinese food was delicious, but this is not what I was looking for. One night, after spending the day at the conference that got me down under, one of our hosts asked if we were game to walk to what he said was an exceptional Thai restaurant.