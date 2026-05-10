How to make desi salads your best friend this summer

Indian cuisine rarely takes salads seriously, or just does not call them that. What is a kachumber if not a salad? Or a kosambari/koshimbir of cucumbers, carrots or beetroot tossed with yoghurt and roasted peanuts? Isn’t the Manipuri singju a salad of vegetables and herbs mixed with ngari or fermented fish paste?
Call them what you want, but salads bring something extra to the table. They come into their own in summer, soothing and nourishing in ways the body seeks. Yet salads demand structure and balance so they can work as complete meals this time of the year. It’s also a good idea to make them with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, legumes and even heirloom grains. Here are some tips to help you get started with your desi salad bowl.
Go local with greens
For Monika Manchanda, the chief culinary officer at LivAltlife, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, it starts with leafy greens: “We restrict ourselves to lettuce or arugula and rocket, but considering the diversity we have, every season is a treat.” She recommends opting for amaranth, baby spinach, young radish and beetroot leaves, and even moringa as they add a similar crunch and flavour to the salad.
Picking greens also demands care. In her book An Indian Sense of Salad, Tara Deshpande Tennebaum suggests buying leafy greens with their roots, as they absorb moisture and allow them to stay fresh much longer.