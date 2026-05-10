How to make desi salads your best friend this summer

Indian cuisine rarely takes salads seriously, or just does not call them that. What is a kachumber if not a salad? Or a kosambari/koshimbir of cucumbers, carrots or beetroot tossed with yoghurt and roasted peanuts? Isn’t the Manipuri singju a salad of vegetables and herbs mixed with ngari or fermented fish paste?
Indian cuisine rarely takes salads seriously, or just does not call them that. What is a kachumber if not a salad? Or a kosambari/koshimbir of cucumbers, carrots or beetroot tossed with yoghurt and roasted peanuts? Isn’t the Manipuri singju a salad of vegetables and herbs mixed with ngari or fermented fish paste?
Call them what you want, but salads bring something extra to the table. They come into their own in summer, soothing and nourishing in ways the body seeks. Yet salads demand structure and balance so they can work as complete meals this time of the year. It’s also a good idea to make them with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, legumes and even heirloom grains. Here are some tips to help you get started with your desi salad bowl.
Call them what you want, but salads bring something extra to the table. They come into their own in summer, soothing and nourishing in ways the body seeks. Yet salads demand structure and balance so they can work as complete meals this time of the year. It’s also a good idea to make them with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, legumes and even heirloom grains. Here are some tips to help you get started with your desi salad bowl.
Go local with greens
For Monika Manchanda, the chief culinary officer at LivAltlife, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, it starts with leafy greens: “We restrict ourselves to lettuce or arugula and rocket, but considering the diversity we have, every season is a treat.” She recommends opting for amaranth, baby spinach, young radish and beetroot leaves, and even moringa as they add a similar crunch and flavour to the salad.
Picking greens also demands care. In her book An Indian Sense of Salad, Tara Deshpande Tennebaum suggests buying leafy greens with their roots, as they absorb moisture and allow them to stay fresh much longer.
Pick seasonal
While cucumber, carrots and beetroot are the most common elements of an Indian salad, summer veggies such as pumpkin and ivy gourd add a unique touch, says Manchanda. “If the hard texture bothers you, use a peeler, spiraliser or a mandolin to cut them really fine or in thin slices. The same hard texture turns into a delightful crunch this way.” And for pumpkin, it is best enjoyed roasted in a salad. When it comes to fruits, she swears by pomegranate, plums, apples and pear, and whatever is in season—mango, anjeer or figs and tathgola or ice apple.
Chicken, paneer, tofu, chickpeas, lentils and sprouts make salads nutrient-dense and boost overall flavour, texture and taste. Chicken or paneer grilled with tandoori masalas, or tossing moong sprouts with chaat masala, lemon and chillies offer a fun spin and Indian touch to salads. Remember the aim is to make it a complete meal.
Dressings 101
Dressings are what give a salad its final punch. Fresh greens go best with light vinaigrettes and raw veggies pair well with creamier dressings (think yoghurt or mayonnaise). The thumbrule is to use quality oils, fresh herbs, some acid like lemon or vinegars, and a touch of sweetness in the form of honey, sugar, maple syrup or jaggery. “A sour mango pickle or a sweet murabba combined with a little more oil and a dash more vinegar will bring newness to a cold chicken salad,” writes Deshpande Tennebaum.
Texture is key
Quinoa and couscous are fine, but also try millets like jowar, foxtail or little millet for variety. Murmura (puffed rice), puffed jowar, dal moth, sev, chakli or fafda and even khakhra offer a whole lot of surprise. Just remember to add them right before serving so that they don’t get soggy, says Manchanda. Go for a flavour profile that hits all the notes — sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami — and balance out the rich fats with acidic vinaigrettes.
Pat dry your salad leaves before tossing them in with the dressing. And, most importantly: “A dressing should dress, not drown a salad,” writes Deshpande Tennebaum.
RECIPES
(By Monika Manchanda)
Mango & Shrimp Salad
Serves 2
Ingredients
1/4 cup quinoa (I like to use a rainbow blend but any kind works)
250 gms medium shrimp, deveined and tail on (tofu/paneer as vegetarian protein replacement)
1/2 avocado chopped
2 medium mango (I used alphanso but any firm ones should work)
1/2 cup Swiss chard or alternatively use baby beetroot leaves
10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in two
2 tbsp miso vinaigrette
For prawns
1 tsp butter
2 garlic cloves finely chopped
1 tsp paprika powder
Salt to taste
Method
In a cast iron pan, heat butter. Add chopped garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Add salt, paprika, and prawns. Cook for 4-5 minutes till they are cooked but tender. Keep aside.
In a large pot, boil 1 cup of water and add quinoa to it. Boil for 10-12 minutes till the quinoa is done. Drain and set aside. Mix together all the salad ingredients and gently pour the Miso Vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
Udon Noodle Salad with Soya Chilli Dressing
Serves 4
Ingredients
300 gm udon noodles
100 gm cherry tomatoes havled
2 small European cucumber sliced
1 corn on the cob
1 red bell pepper
100 gm spring onions
4 egg boiled
For the dressing
2 tbsp soya sauce
1 tsp chilli flakes
1 tsp ginger peeled and minced
1 tsp rice vinegar
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp sesame oil
Method
Boil the noodles as per the instruction on the packet. Drain, wash in cold water and set aside.
Boil eggs, peel, slice and set aside. I like mine just boiled so I boil them to 6.5 minutes.
Mix all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.
Fire roast the corn on the cob and once cool cut the corn kernels.
Mix all the salad ingriendts apart from eggs. Add the dressing and mix gently. Top with boiled eggs and enjoy. It tastes great with a sunny side too if that is what you prefer.