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How to make desi salads your best friend this summer

Rituparna Roy
5 min read10 May 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Mango shrimp salad; and (and) Udon noodle salad.
Mango shrimp salad; and (and) Udon noodle salad. (Monika Manchanda)
Summary

Look beyond the usual lettuce and try the local amaranth or moringa, and seasonal fruits such as mango and taathgola, to keep your meals light, complete and exciting

Gift this article

Indian cuisine rarely takes salads seriously, or just does not call them that. What is a kachumber if not a salad? Or a kosambari/koshimbir of cucumbers, carrots or beetroot tossed with yoghurt and roasted peanuts? Isn’t the Manipuri singju a salad of vegetables and herbs mixed with ngari or fermented fish paste?

Indian cuisine rarely takes salads seriously, or just does not call them that. What is a kachumber if not a salad? Or a kosambari/koshimbir of cucumbers, carrots or beetroot tossed with yoghurt and roasted peanuts? Isn’t the Manipuri singju a salad of vegetables and herbs mixed with ngari or fermented fish paste?

Call them what you want, but salads bring something extra to the table. They come into their own in summer, soothing and nourishing in ways the body seeks. Yet salads demand structure and balance so they can work as complete meals this time of the year. It’s also a good idea to make them with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, legumes and even heirloom grains. Here are some tips to help you get started with your desi salad bowl.

Call them what you want, but salads bring something extra to the table. They come into their own in summer, soothing and nourishing in ways the body seeks. Yet salads demand structure and balance so they can work as complete meals this time of the year. It’s also a good idea to make them with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, legumes and even heirloom grains. Here are some tips to help you get started with your desi salad bowl.

Go local with greens

For Monika Manchanda, the chief culinary officer at LivAltlife, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, it starts with leafy greens: “We restrict ourselves to lettuce or arugula and rocket, but considering the diversity we have, every season is a treat.” She recommends opting for amaranth, baby spinach, young radish and beetroot leaves, and even moringa as they add a similar crunch and flavour to the salad.

Picking greens also demands care. In her book An Indian Sense of Salad, Tara Deshpande Tennebaum suggests buying leafy greens with their roots, as they absorb moisture and allow them to stay fresh much longer.

 

Pick seasonal

While cucumber, carrots and beetroot are the most common elements of an Indian salad, summer veggies such as pumpkin and ivy gourd add a unique touch, says Manchanda. “If the hard texture bothers you, use a peeler, spiraliser or a mandolin to cut them really fine or in thin slices. The same hard texture turns into a delightful crunch this way.” And for pumpkin, it is best enjoyed roasted in a salad. When it comes to fruits, she swears by pomegranate, plums, apples and pear, and whatever is in season—mango, anjeer or figs and tathgola or ice apple.

Also Read | A salad inspired by invasions

Chicken, paneer, tofu, chickpeas, lentils and sprouts make salads nutrient-dense and boost overall flavour, texture and taste. Chicken or paneer grilled with tandoori masalas, or tossing moong sprouts with chaat masala, lemon and chillies offer a fun spin and Indian touch to salads. Remember the aim is to make it a complete meal.

Dressings 101

Dressings are what give a salad its final punch. Fresh greens go best with light vinaigrettes and raw veggies pair well with creamier dressings (think yoghurt or mayonnaise). The thumbrule is to use quality oils, fresh herbs, some acid like lemon or vinegars, and a touch of sweetness in the form of honey, sugar, maple syrup or jaggery. “A sour mango pickle or a sweet murabba combined with a little more oil and a dash more vinegar will bring newness to a cold chicken salad,” writes Deshpande Tennebaum.

Texture is key

Quinoa and couscous are fine, but also try millets like jowar, foxtail or little millet for variety. Murmura (puffed rice), puffed jowar, dal moth, sev, chakli or fafda and even khakhra offer a whole lot of surprise. Just remember to add them right before serving so that they don’t get soggy, says Manchanda. Go for a flavour profile that hits all the notes — sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami — and balance out the rich fats with acidic vinaigrettes.

Pat dry your salad leaves before tossing them in with the dressing. And, most importantly: “A dressing should dress, not drown a salad,” writes Deshpande Tennebaum.

RECIPES

(By Monika Manchanda)

Mango & Shrimp Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients

1/4 cup quinoa (I like to use a rainbow blend but any kind works)

250 gms medium shrimp, deveined and tail on (tofu/paneer as vegetarian protein replacement)

1/2 avocado chopped

2 medium mango (I used alphanso but any firm ones should work)

1/2 cup Swiss chard or alternatively use baby beetroot leaves

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in two

2 tbsp miso vinaigrette

For prawns

1 tsp butter

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 tsp paprika powder

Salt to taste

Method

In a cast iron pan, heat butter. Add chopped garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Add salt, paprika, and prawns. Cook for 4-5 minutes till they are cooked but tender. Keep aside.

In a large pot, boil 1 cup of water and add quinoa to it. Boil for 10-12 minutes till the quinoa is done. Drain and set aside. Mix together all the salad ingredients and gently pour the Miso Vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Udon Noodle Salad with Soya Chilli Dressing

Serves 4

Ingredients

300 gm udon noodles

100 gm cherry tomatoes havled

2 small European cucumber sliced

1 corn on the cob

1 red bell pepper

100 gm spring onions

4 egg boiled

For the dressing

2 tbsp soya sauce

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp ginger peeled and minced

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sesame oil

Method

Boil the noodles as per the instruction on the packet. Drain, wash in cold water and set aside.

Boil eggs, peel, slice and set aside. I like mine just boiled so I boil them to 6.5 minutes.

Mix all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.

Fire roast the corn on the cob and once cool cut the corn kernels.

Mix all the salad ingriendts apart from eggs. Add the dressing and mix gently. Top with boiled eggs and enjoy. It tastes great with a sunny side too if that is what you prefer.

 

Also Read | Bar-style cocktails you can master at home this summer
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodHow to make desi salads your best friend this summer

How to make desi salads your best friend this summer

Rituparna Roy
5 min read10 May 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Mango shrimp salad; and (and) Udon noodle salad.
Mango shrimp salad; and (and) Udon noodle salad. (Monika Manchanda)
Summary

Look beyond the usual lettuce and try the local amaranth or moringa, and seasonal fruits such as mango and taathgola, to keep your meals light, complete and exciting

Gift this article

Indian cuisine rarely takes salads seriously, or just does not call them that. What is a kachumber if not a salad? Or a kosambari/koshimbir of cucumbers, carrots or beetroot tossed with yoghurt and roasted peanuts? Isn’t the Manipuri singju a salad of vegetables and herbs mixed with ngari or fermented fish paste?

Indian cuisine rarely takes salads seriously, or just does not call them that. What is a kachumber if not a salad? Or a kosambari/koshimbir of cucumbers, carrots or beetroot tossed with yoghurt and roasted peanuts? Isn’t the Manipuri singju a salad of vegetables and herbs mixed with ngari or fermented fish paste?

Call them what you want, but salads bring something extra to the table. They come into their own in summer, soothing and nourishing in ways the body seeks. Yet salads demand structure and balance so they can work as complete meals this time of the year. It’s also a good idea to make them with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, legumes and even heirloom grains. Here are some tips to help you get started with your desi salad bowl.

Call them what you want, but salads bring something extra to the table. They come into their own in summer, soothing and nourishing in ways the body seeks. Yet salads demand structure and balance so they can work as complete meals this time of the year. It’s also a good idea to make them with local and seasonal fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, legumes and even heirloom grains. Here are some tips to help you get started with your desi salad bowl.

Go local with greens

For Monika Manchanda, the chief culinary officer at LivAltlife, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, it starts with leafy greens: “We restrict ourselves to lettuce or arugula and rocket, but considering the diversity we have, every season is a treat.” She recommends opting for amaranth, baby spinach, young radish and beetroot leaves, and even moringa as they add a similar crunch and flavour to the salad.

Picking greens also demands care. In her book An Indian Sense of Salad, Tara Deshpande Tennebaum suggests buying leafy greens with their roots, as they absorb moisture and allow them to stay fresh much longer.

 

Pick seasonal

While cucumber, carrots and beetroot are the most common elements of an Indian salad, summer veggies such as pumpkin and ivy gourd add a unique touch, says Manchanda. “If the hard texture bothers you, use a peeler, spiraliser or a mandolin to cut them really fine or in thin slices. The same hard texture turns into a delightful crunch this way.” And for pumpkin, it is best enjoyed roasted in a salad. When it comes to fruits, she swears by pomegranate, plums, apples and pear, and whatever is in season—mango, anjeer or figs and tathgola or ice apple.

Also Read | A salad inspired by invasions

Chicken, paneer, tofu, chickpeas, lentils and sprouts make salads nutrient-dense and boost overall flavour, texture and taste. Chicken or paneer grilled with tandoori masalas, or tossing moong sprouts with chaat masala, lemon and chillies offer a fun spin and Indian touch to salads. Remember the aim is to make it a complete meal.

Dressings 101

Dressings are what give a salad its final punch. Fresh greens go best with light vinaigrettes and raw veggies pair well with creamier dressings (think yoghurt or mayonnaise). The thumbrule is to use quality oils, fresh herbs, some acid like lemon or vinegars, and a touch of sweetness in the form of honey, sugar, maple syrup or jaggery. “A sour mango pickle or a sweet murabba combined with a little more oil and a dash more vinegar will bring newness to a cold chicken salad,” writes Deshpande Tennebaum.

Texture is key

Quinoa and couscous are fine, but also try millets like jowar, foxtail or little millet for variety. Murmura (puffed rice), puffed jowar, dal moth, sev, chakli or fafda and even khakhra offer a whole lot of surprise. Just remember to add them right before serving so that they don’t get soggy, says Manchanda. Go for a flavour profile that hits all the notes — sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami — and balance out the rich fats with acidic vinaigrettes.

Pat dry your salad leaves before tossing them in with the dressing. And, most importantly: “A dressing should dress, not drown a salad,” writes Deshpande Tennebaum.

RECIPES

(By Monika Manchanda)

Mango & Shrimp Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients

1/4 cup quinoa (I like to use a rainbow blend but any kind works)

250 gms medium shrimp, deveined and tail on (tofu/paneer as vegetarian protein replacement)

1/2 avocado chopped

2 medium mango (I used alphanso but any firm ones should work)

1/2 cup Swiss chard or alternatively use baby beetroot leaves

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in two

2 tbsp miso vinaigrette

For prawns

1 tsp butter

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 tsp paprika powder

Salt to taste

Method

In a cast iron pan, heat butter. Add chopped garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Add salt, paprika, and prawns. Cook for 4-5 minutes till they are cooked but tender. Keep aside.

In a large pot, boil 1 cup of water and add quinoa to it. Boil for 10-12 minutes till the quinoa is done. Drain and set aside. Mix together all the salad ingredients and gently pour the Miso Vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Udon Noodle Salad with Soya Chilli Dressing

Serves 4

Ingredients

300 gm udon noodles

100 gm cherry tomatoes havled

2 small European cucumber sliced

1 corn on the cob

1 red bell pepper

100 gm spring onions

4 egg boiled

For the dressing

2 tbsp soya sauce

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp ginger peeled and minced

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sesame oil

Method

Boil the noodles as per the instruction on the packet. Drain, wash in cold water and set aside.

Boil eggs, peel, slice and set aside. I like mine just boiled so I boil them to 6.5 minutes.

Mix all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.

Fire roast the corn on the cob and once cool cut the corn kernels.

Mix all the salad ingriendts apart from eggs. Add the dressing and mix gently. Top with boiled eggs and enjoy. It tastes great with a sunny side too if that is what you prefer.

 

Also Read | Bar-style cocktails you can master at home this summer
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodHow to make desi salads your best friend this summer
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