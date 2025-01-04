Two new recipes for relaxed weekend cooking

Sweet and savoury recipes for effortless weekend cooking by pastry chef and food content creator Guntas Sethi

Weekend meals are a culinary category of their own. They involve indulgence, time-saving dishes and get togethers. If you plan to cook, the yardstick is effortless with a touch of fancy. Mumbai-based pastry chef and food content creator Guntas Sethi shares a savoury dish that could be a meal on its own, and a dessert recipe to top-up coffee and gossip sessions with loved ones.

Asian veggie rice bowl Ingredients:

For cauliflower rice:

1 cauliflower, grated
1 tbsp garlic
1 onion
1 cup carrot
1 cup peas
1 tbsp pepper, salt, soy sauce
1 tsp chilli oil
1 tbsp cooking oil
Half cup water

For veggies:
1 tbsp garlic
2–3 red chillies
Half cup broccoli
Half cup baby corn
Half cup red bell pepper
1 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp chilli sauce
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp chilli oil

Optional: 1 egg for topping

Method

Grate one entire head of a cauliflower.

In a pan, add cooking oil, garlic, onion, carrot, peas, pepper, salt and grated cauliflower.

Toss it with soy sauce and chilli oil and add some water. Cook well. This is the cauliflower rice part of the dish.

For the veggies, sauté garlic with some oil, add some red chillies, broccoli, baby corn and red bell pepper. Add 1 tbsp vinegar, 1 tbsp red chilli sauce, 1 tbsp soy sauce and 1 tbsp chilli oil and let it cook properly.

Layer the veggies with the cauliflower rice and top it off with one boiled or fried egg (optional). Serve hot.

Also read: New restaurants to check out in the new year Banana bread with espresso butter Ingredients:

For the banana bread:
120g butter (room temp)
150g caster sugar
2 large eggs
2 ripe banana (mashed)
1 shot of espresso
180g plain flour
1 tsp baking soda
Pinch of salt
100g chopped walnuts
100g chocolate chips

For espresso butter:
5 tbsp salted butter (room temp)
1 shot espresso or 2 tsp instant coffee powder dissolved in 1/2 tbsp hot water
Half tsp vanilla
4-5 tbsp icing sugar depending on taste

Method

Mix the ingredients for the banana bread. In a preheated oven, bake the bread at 180°C for 40-50 minutes, or until a knife comes out clean.

In a bowl, mix the ingredients of the espresso butter.

To serve, cut thick slices of the banana bread, slather them with the espresso butter and enjoy.