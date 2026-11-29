None of this is new abroad, where restaurants and breweries have long gotten creative about raising money. The best-known example, though, is also a warning. From 2009, the Scottish craft brewery BrewDog sold shares directly to its drinkers through a series of crowdfunding rounds called Equity for Punks. Over about a decade it raised close to £100 million from more than 200,000 “Equity Punks”, and spent it on new bars and bigger breweries. The shares came with perks, such as discounts at BrewDog bars and beer on your birthday, and the scheme was as much a marketing exercise as a fund-raiser. Sadly, because of a deal with a private equity investor, most Punks were told to expect little or nothing back when BrewDog’s losses mounted and the company went up for sale this year.