Picture this: you’re in Goa with your closest friends, it’s late, and the waves are lapping at the shore. Somewhere around the last cocktail you make a pact. When you all retire, you’ll leave the city behind, move here and open a bar. You toast to it under the moonlight. It’s picture perfect, until the next morning, when reality arrives along with the hangover.
Picture this: you’re in Goa with your closest friends, it’s late, and the waves are lapping at the shore. Somewhere around the last cocktail you make a pact. When you all retire, you’ll leave the city behind, move here and open a bar. You toast to it under the moonlight. It’s picture perfect, until the next morning, when reality arrives along with the hangover.
Running an F&B business in India is no easy feat. Licences, excise, astronomical rents and thin margins make it a hard industry for enthusiastic newcomers, and an even harder one to raise money for. Banks are wary of lending to restaurants, and private investors have long treated them as passion projects rather than businesses. Anecdotally, insiders say 8 in 10 restaurants close within five years. A handful of new F&B investment platforms want to change that, and they’re inviting diners to come along for the journey.
Running an F&B business in India is no easy feat. Licences, excise, astronomical rents and thin margins make it a hard industry for enthusiastic newcomers, and an even harder one to raise money for. Banks are wary of lending to restaurants, and private investors have long treated them as passion projects rather than businesses. Anecdotally, insiders say 8 in 10 restaurants close within five years. A handful of new F&B investment platforms want to change that, and they’re inviting diners to come along for the journey.
The timing isn’t accidental. According to the National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI) India Food Services Report 2024, the country’s food services industry is projected to reach ₹7.76 trillion by 2028, growing at 8.1% a year. Indians also ate out 20% more often in 2024, a sign that diners are putting more of their discretionary spending into food, drink and hospitality. That growth has produced a new class of operators: people who have built restaurants with clear unit economics, repeatable systems and real financial discipline. The platforms argue that this is what has finally made the sector investable for a much wider pool of backers.
Investorant was born out of the covid-19 pandemic. Guru Shivaram, Amrit Hemdev and Salman Sait watched covid decimate restaurant businesses, and in 2021 they used their backgrounds in hospitality, real estate and finance to start the Bengaluru platform. Investorant pools investors, with tickets starting at ₹20 lakh, to fund concepts that its own team develops and owns. It then brings in creative talent to run them, and handles everything from financial structuring and real estate to operations. So far it has launched the bars Spirit Forward, Una Hacienda and The Bunker Room, and the all-day diner Bistro Cameo, all in Bengaluru.
“This was a response to what we witnessed during the pandemic, particularly how creatives and chefs were treated,” says Sait. “They bore a significant brunt of the uncertainty, but when things went wrong, often due to circumstances entirely beyond their control, they were the first to be let go. The idea, therefore, was to bring everyone to the same side of the table. If the outlet does well, everyone does well.”
Investorant is built for the well-heeled investor. Hotshare, also based in Bengaluru, is closer to the diner’s wallet. Founded in December 2024 by Lavanya Jayashankar and Somanna Muthanna, it backs restaurants that are already profitable and raises money at the outlet level, for a new branch or a growth round. Hotshare doesn’t bet on rapid expansion, an acquisition or an eventual IPO. Instead, investors earn from each outlet’s regular operating cash flow. Entry points start at around ₹10,000–50,000 lakhs. Investors stay out of day-to-day operations, and creative control remains with the restaurant’s founders. So far, Hotshare has backed NĀVU, a fine-dining restaurant in Bengaluru, and outlets of the fast-casual burger chain BeyondBurg.
None of this is new abroad, where restaurants and breweries have long gotten creative about raising money. The best-known example, though, is also a warning. From 2009, the Scottish craft brewery BrewDog sold shares directly to its drinkers through a series of crowdfunding rounds called Equity for Punks. Over about a decade it raised close to £100 million from more than 200,000 “Equity Punks”, and spent it on new bars and bigger breweries. The shares came with perks, such as discounts at BrewDog bars and beer on your birthday, and the scheme was as much a marketing exercise as a fund-raiser. Sadly, because of a deal with a private equity investor, most Punks were told to expect little or nothing back when BrewDog’s losses mounted and the company went up for sale this year.
Hotshare has borrowed the perks. “Why strip away the perks and the additional value that comes with them? Instead, we decided to build them into the investment structure,” says Jayashankar. “All our investors have certain benefits and privileges written into their agreements. These could include discounts or special experiences on occasions.
It’s an exciting proposition for the Indian market. Over time, these platforms could change which restaurants get to scale and which chefs and bartenders get backed. But anyone writing a cheque should ask some plain questions about the platform’s structure, returns and exit terms before investing. Sameer Seth, co-founder of Hunger Inc, which runs The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Veronica’s, Papa’s and Bombay Sweet Shop, has raised money from both institutions and private investors. He says capital alone can’t decide whether a restaurant succeeds.
“In our business, you cannot remove the variable of time,” he says. “If you don’t allow for that, then the fact that the money is coming from a democratised source becomes almost meaningless. Ultimately, it boils down to the nuances of what is being promised and the timelines attached to those promises. These become far more important than anything else in determining whether such platforms will genuinely allow new talent and new concepts to flourish.”
In 15 years of reviewing restaurants, I’ve found that the places with real soul are rarely the most efficient ones. They ferment their own vinegar and keep a dish that loses money because it defines them. A spreadsheet would question those choices first, and a model built on proven unit economics will naturally favour concepts that can be repeated over the strange, personal-first restaurants that move a city forward. The risk isn’t worse restaurants but more polished, more similar ones. Still, investors who are also regulars might turn out to be more patient backers. As for that bar in Goa, the dream is a little more within reach now. But the hangover hasn’t gone away. It’s just being shared among more people.
Smitha Menon (@smitha.men) is a food journalist and the host of the Big Food Energy podcast.