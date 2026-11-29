Running an F&B business in India is no easy feat. Licences, excise, astronomical rents and thin margins make it a hard industry for enthusiastic newcomers, and an even harder one to raise money for. Banks are wary of lending to restaurants, and private investors have long treated them as passion projects rather than businesses. Anecdotally, insiders say 8 in 10 restaurants close within five years. A handful of new F&B investment platforms want to change that, and they’re inviting diners to come along for the journey.