Book an Eid menu from Assam and a non-vegetarian feast from Karnataka

Imagine festivals that bring out the best of both worlds. A bit of restraint to honour the season and its many moods, and a whole lot of indulgence that keeps the tradition alive. A day after Ugadi in Karnataka brings a unique celebration called Hosatodaku or Varshadadagu, particularly followed by the Gowda and Vokkaliga communities. If the former is a showcase of the bounty of spring, the latter is a feast of non-vegetarian delicacies. Hosatodaku is named after the Kannada words hosatu or new, and adagu or meat/hunt. Malgudi Mylari is bringing the signature spread called baadoota through a host of dishes. Start with panaka made of muskmelon, jaggery and cardamom while you dig into the appetisers like Bannur lamb broth, a peppery soup with jowar chips, quail or hakki fry and a fiery mutton hurthundu. Move to the mains with the Mylari ghee roast dose paired with boti gojju or goat offal and Malnad koli fry. This is followed by mamsa pulav, and steamed rice with crab rasam. End your meal with paan ice cream.

When: 20-21 March (lunch); 12PM

Where: #21 SRS Tower, near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Contact: 09731362277

Ugadi thali at Dakshin, ITC Grand Central.

Choose an Ugadi menu that celebrates spring in all its glory. Dakshin at ITC Grand Central is serving a lavish vegetarian spread including the best of the new season. Signatures include Ugadi Pachadi of raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, tamarind, chilli. Try the ‘Dakshin Vishesha’, which is a selection of starters served with house-made chutneys and an appalam basket. The main meal features Bendakaya Vepudu or pan-tossed okra, Padhpe Upakari made of local greens, Muvvankaya or slow-cooked aubergines in a green chilli and poppy seed paste, and Puttagodugulu Jeedipappu Iguru, a dish of of mushrooms and cashew nuts. Kurmah, tomato pappu, sambhar and rasam are the other specialities. Wash down everything with some cooling Panagam made with jaggery, tulsi leaves, lemon juice, and pepper.

When: On till 22 March

Where: Dakshin at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Contact: 022-67045121

A dish from Gitika Saikia's Eid menu.

Gitika Saikia, who is known for championing the cuisine of her Assamese heritage, is back with a new menu. Keeping with the mood of the festivities, she will be cooking a special Eid menu featuring dishes from the Muslim community of Upper Assam. The inspiration is Meera Pehi, a beloved aunt and close friend of her family from back home in Namrup. Saikia says the menu is mostly about dishes she learned from her — the kormas, pulaos and a few home-style Assamese classics cooked in the region. The meal box (serves 2) comprises chicken korma pulao, chana dal with paneer, salad and sweet tomato tok (a sweet and sour chutney), maas tenga, a tamarind-based sweet and sour catla fish, and egg cutlets.

Orders can be placed on 9820445990 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

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Mogra sharbet by The Sindhi Table.

Love Sindhi food? Head to a celebration of all things Sindhi this weekend in Mumbai on the occasion of the Sindhi new year or Cheti Chand. Yashika Bhambhani, who runs The Sindhi Table, a cloud kitchen specialising in Sindhi food will showcase some of the community's vegetarian dishes such as sai bhaji and bhuga chawal, soy kheema pav, and her grandmother's signature mogra sharbet, a refreshing drink made with jasmine flowers and herbs. She

When: 20 March, 5-10PM

Where: The Bombay Presidency Radio Club

Contact: 9769119198