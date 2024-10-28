A viral café from London opens in India

With every restaurant opening, there seems to be a renewed focus on aesthetics, signifying they’re catering to diners who eat with their camera first. This month, one of the pioneers of the Instagram café phenomenon unveiled its first outlet in India. EL&N café, which opened in London in 2017, now has an outpost at the upscale Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

When it launched seven years ago, it became an Instagram favourite with its massive floral arrangements and pastel pinks; design elements core to the brand’s ethos. “Instagram was at its peak when then, and there weren’t any spaces tailored to photo sharing apps. When people came and took pictures of not just the food, but also the backdrop, we got a lot of traction from Instagram influencers who put us on the map," says founder Alexandra Miller.

On her maiden visit to the country during the Mumbai launch in mid-October, Miller reflected on the growth of her café business: “We want to create something Instagrammable with beautiful aesthetics along with global flavours to reflect my upbringing in different parts of the world." She was born in the US, and grew up in places such as Jamaica and Egypt. In a lucky coincidence, she also adds that her Malaysian mother was born in Mumbai, making this a homecoming of sorts for her. Her café empire now straddles 37 branches across different countries, from places as diverse as Saudi Arabia to South Africa, Malaysia and now India. Their Mumbai outlet is in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL).

EL&N which stands for Eat, Live and Nourish, offers all-day dining options with a variety of dishes and beverages, including their favourite Spanish Latte featuring pistachio paste and Alex’s Coffee made with single shot latte, maple syrup and oat milk. The café boasts of importing most of its ingredients, including the flour used to bake cakes and the berries in different dishes. They source chocolate from Belgium and Switzerland, pistachios from Turkey and coffee from South America.

View Full Image Alexandra Miller

Miller contends that the brand has matured and newer spaces aren’t as aesthetic-focussed. “I don’t want people to think we’re just a beautiful café with no substance," she says. “The Indian customer base we have (in London) is so welcoming and loyal, so opening here is the best fit for us now. EL&N is seen as a space for a younger audience and it is more female-centric, which could be linked to being a woman-led brand, but I want to target everybody with our evolved approach," she adds.

Indeed, the Mumbai outpost hasn’t gone all in for the 'gram. The floral arrangements are almost minimalist compared to the initial London store while the neon signs snuggle further into seated corners. Practical decisions such as having a cake and coffee countertop and a takeaway cake section are the main highlights of the 2,130 sq ft space in the city. It has some of the signature EL&N florals and quotes, like Pretty Chilled and Espresso Yourself, lit up in neon. The food and drinks are on the indulgent side with premium pricing. The average rate for coffee-based drinks are ₹375, sliced cakes are for ₹475 and food items such as pancakes and croissants are at ₹475, and the cost for two would be around ₹1800.

When asked about her future plans, the EL&N founder says that her concept can be adopted anywhere in the world and she’s looking to expand in different markets soon. She signs off by saying, “If I could, I’d open on the moon too."

Timings: 11 am - 11.30 pm

Priyanko Sarkar is a Mumbai-based writer covering the F&B industry.