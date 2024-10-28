A viral café from London opens in India
SummaryEL&N café opened in London in 2017, and went viral on Instagram for its aesthetics. Now, it has arrived in Mumbai with an evolved approach
With every restaurant opening, there seems to be a renewed focus on aesthetics, signifying they’re catering to diners who eat with their camera first. This month, one of the pioneers of the Instagram café phenomenon unveiled its first outlet in India. EL&N café, which opened in London in 2017, now has an outpost at the upscale Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.
When it launched seven years ago, it became an Instagram favourite with its massive floral arrangements and pastel pinks; design elements core to the brand’s ethos. “Instagram was at its peak when then, and there weren’t any spaces tailored to photo sharing apps. When people came and took pictures of not just the food, but also the backdrop, we got a lot of traction from Instagram influencers who put us on the map," says founder Alexandra Miller.