A viral café from London opens in India

Indeed, the Mumbai outpost hasn’t gone all in for the 'gram. The floral arrangements are almost minimalist compared to the initial London store while the neon signs snuggle further into seated corners. Practical decisions such as having a cake and coffee countertop and a takeaway cake section are the main highlights of the 2,130 sq ft space in the city. It has some of the signature EL&N florals and quotes, like Pretty Chilled and Espresso Yourself, lit up in neon. The food and drinks are on the indulgent side with premium pricing. The average rate for coffee-based drinks are ₹375, sliced cakes are for ₹475 and food items such as pancakes and croissants are at ₹475, and the cost for two would be around ₹1800.