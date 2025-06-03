Baking in a prison, and a recipe for Tres Leches cake
'The Evin Prison Bakers' Club' documents Iranian political activist and author Sepideh Gholian's hard time in the infamous Tehran jail, including stories of food and baking for her fellow inmates
Tres leches (‘three milks’) cake for Mahin Boland Karami
Mahin Boland Karami works full-time in prison. The mop is broken and she has to spend hours bent double cleaning the toilets, the corridors, and everywhere else with a broken implement. When the working day is done, she twists her hips and shows off her Kurdish dancing. No wonder her blood sugar levels have dropped.
‘I want a very, very sweet cake. I don’t have enough money for a cream puff. Give me something else this time.’