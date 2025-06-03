Baking in a prison, and a recipe for Tres Leches cake

In the land of the gallows and ashes and spoils

you are the sister of the motherland’s evergreens,

and when you were being devoured by the whales and monsters,

from the sun of today’s women,

from the infernal orators of today,

there were none who had not tied their tongues out of fear,

there were none who had not hidden their voices under the pillow

and their courage in the closet.

Today is the shining day of your glowing hair.

Today is the eighth of March.

Each year on this day,

that beautiful dove from Kirkuk

takes to the sky

and lands on the windowsill of Leyla Zana’s prison.