How to holiday with kids, pots and pans in tow
SummaryCombining new cuisines with familiar flavours of home can make travel easier for kids—and adults
Who carries a granite pan and a silicone spatula in their check-in luggage for a three-day trip? The same parent who tucks steel bowls and small spoons into cabin luggage, so that their primary-schoolgoing kids have familiar, child-sized cutlery to eat with during the journey. As parents of three children—one aged 9 and two 7—with three persistent and very varied appetites, my spouse and I plan snacks for holidays before we make schedules.
A few months ago, in a little apartment at a ski resort in Switzerland, while I sliced Swiss cheese and stirred homemade, pre-roasted, ready-to-cook buttery millet khichdi, I glanced at my phone. My spouse was walking through the cold aisle at the alpine town’s supermarket, sending me photos of local spiced ham and salami. We were exchanging notes about which one seemed least processed. He’s always been vegetarian, the sole herbivore in our family of five. However, if our kids want to sample some meat products, he’ll dispassionately, albeit briefly, tolerate handling animal parts.