How to holiday with kids, pots and pans in tow

In Delhi, last month, we wound through lanes in Humayunpur to meet unfamiliar cousins of beloved dishes at a tiny Korean restaurant, including sushi-adjacent spicy tuna gimbap and ramen-ish ramyun. In Goa, towards the end of the pandemic, we hiked to a hidden waterfall, and after a sun-dappled swim in a lake in the middle of a forest, ate a Gomantak thali in a tarp-covered bamboo shack. Hunger is the best sauce, even when you are a five-year-old trying masaledar rawa fried fish for the first time. In Fort Kochi, years ago, one of the rare times we chose a hotel instead of an apartment with a kitchenette, we had the breakfast buffet. Sweet coconut milk alongside that textural marvel better known as appam made the vegetables in the ishtew go down much easier.