Cook like a chef with farm-fresh produce

But there are also a host of ingredients that have never made it to restaurant menus, as they’re used in a specific type of cooking, found only during a certain time of the year, or haven’t before been shipped outside of their germinating region. Now companies like Hill Wild, Ladakh Basket and Monk’s Bouffe are working with farmers and forgers to harvest and find ingredients that range from wild sumac and black buckwheat to mahua and honey. Hill Wild, co-founded by Manipur-based Zeinorin Angkang and Leiyolan Vashum, ships ingredients from the North-East across the country. At Papa’s, the 12-seater chef’s table by Hussain Shahzad in Mumbai, Manipur’s sirarakhong chilli is used to make an oil to bind their tingmos, which are then stuffed with blue cheese.