Meet the chef who went from cooking in ships to culinary stardom
SummaryBengaluru's Farmlore was named ‘One to Watch’ by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list this year. The creative force behind its success is chef Johnson Ebenezer, who polished his culinary chops in cruise liners, five-star hotels—and Internet cafés
In March, Bengaluru’s Farmlore was named the ‘American Express One to Watch’ by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2025. The list recognises a dining institution as a rising star in Asia with the potential to break into the world’s best restaurant list in the future. Nestled amidst an approximately 30-acre farm in Sathanur Village, Bagalur, it is a long drive from the city, 23 km from MG Road. At night, a solar-powered pathway leads you to the imposing black double doors. During the day, you can walk around the 12 hydroponic greenhouses.
Once inside, what instantly strikes you besides the floor-to-ceiling glass wall is the calm. First-timers will admire the painted mural that covers one wall – a tribute to Bengaluru. They serve only chef tasting menus for lunch and dinner, with prior reservations.