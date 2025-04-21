Meet the chef who went from cooking in ships to culinary stardom

Farmlore came onto the culinary scene in 2021 with food that fuses hyper-local ingredients, sustainable practices, and cultural narratives to create a cuisine-agnostic dining experience, with a strong side of story-telling. It begins with Anjaneya, the custom-created fire pit in the kitchen named after the mythological story of Hanuman’s (Anjaneya) burning of Lanka. This is seen in dishes like Seataphor, with its messages to ‘save the ocean’. This featured snapper with two sauces – a blue one made of spirulina representing the sea, and a black sauce to represent oil spills, made ingeniously with coconut oil and charred coconut shells. It’s finished with a cover of potato starch created to look like the plastic that fills our beaches.