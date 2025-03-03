Make a reservation at Farro, Pune's newest premium dining restaurant
SummaryFarro by restaurateur Aman Talreja and chef Vardaan Marwah is adding a new feather to Pune’s culinary cap
An unexpected dish was placed on the table: parmesan jalebi with saffron aioli, a savory take on the zulbia, a Middle Eastern dessert that became jalebi in India. This delightfully innovative appetizer was served at Farro, a new restaurant in Pune that opened in January.
Farro, a group of ancient wheat species—einkorn, emmer, or spelt—inspired the restaurant’s name. The sixty-seater establishment explores the evolving journey of wheat across civilizations, countries and sub-regions of India. The kitchen is helmed by 30-year-old chef Vardaan Marwah, who has creatively reinterpreted Mediterranean, Levantine and Middle Eastern flavors in a modern Indian context. He holds a patisserie degree from the International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA) in New Delhi, worked at the two Michelin-starred Gaggan in Bangkok, and was the executive pastry chef at Rooh in New Delhi. “The restaurant is deeply personal because everything I learned from my mother, my mentors chefs Suvir Saran and Sujan Sarkar, and my travels has come together in the food at Farro, and that’s what makes it unique," Marwah says.