Make a reservation at Farro, Pune's newest premium dining restaurant

The two dishes that Marwah takes immense pride in are Farro’s Rajma Cannoli and Thirty Layer Truffle Latke. The former is his Mediterranean spin on the classic Punjabi home-style dish he grew up with. The crisp baked cannoli shell, stuffed with slow-cooked Kashmiri rajma, is served on a bed of labneh and pesto. The umami-rich potato latke is a laminated, twice-cooked spectacle, inspired by the viral 15-hour potato by English chef Poppy O’Toole. Potatoes are thinly sliced, layered together, baked, then compressed and chilled overnight. The next day, blocks of the layered potatoes are cut out and deep-fried, resulting in a crispy exterior and a melt-in-the-mouth interior. Marwah incorporates parmesan within the potato layers and confits them in butter. The final product is drizzled with parmesan and garnished with a sliver of fresh truffle. It’s such a hot seller that a chef from his team is dedicated solely to its preparation.