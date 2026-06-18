Fathers' Day plans: Brunches, craft beers and coffee tasting with Dad

The Bengaluru pizzeria known for serving original wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas has something special planned on Father's Day. To mark the day, the restaurant is adding a few thoughtful touches, including ‘Reserved for Dad’ placards and handwritten thank-you cards. It is also introducing a ‘First Slice’ house rule, where the first and most generously topped slice of pizza is served to Dad before anyone else at the table.

Where: Serious Slice, HM Geneva, 14, Vasanth Nagar, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru.

When: 21 June

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Sector 144, Bengaluru.

At Sector 144, the brewery's new beer programme is inspired by Bengaluru's craft beer culture. The lineup includes Billie's Wit, a Belgian witbier with mosambi peel; Beat It Hefe, a German hefeweizen with banana and clove notes; Off The Wall Stout, brewed with Chikmagalur Arabica coffee; Dangerous IPA, with tropical citrus flavours; and Mango Jam NEIPA, a hazy mango-forward brew. Indulge your Dad with an afternoon pint, a meal with the whole family or just an evening over special pours.

Where: Sector 144, 4th Floor, above Style Union, Kothnur, Santrupthi Nagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru.

When: June 21

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Flint, Mumbai.

Led by chefs Rahul Akerkar and Jaydeep Mukherjee, Flint is celebrating Fathers' Day with an indulgent brunch table. The menu features Grilled Papaya with Flamed Burrata, Crispy Calamari Fritti, Chargrilled NZ Lamb Chops, freshly baked breads from Flint’s in-house bakery, homegrown cheeses, and desserts like Charred Lemon Tiramisu and Peanut Butter S’mores. There's also special cocktails, coffees, kombucha, teas, and brunch packages.

Where: Flint, No. 2, Ground Floor, Gate, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

When: 21 June

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MKT, New Delhi.

MKT offers Japanese, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, European, and Indian cuisine all together under one roof. For Fathers' Day, treat your Dad to his favourites with Belgium Pork Belly Kakuni, slow-braised, finished on the Teppanyaki iron plate; Lamb Shank inspired by Lucknow's dum-cooking traditions; Mala Fish; and the Heritage Beetroot Salad to name a few. The bar programme has some exciting options in a Jamun Highball, the Tamarind Mezcal Negroni, and Kokum-tini. For desserts, there is tiramisu and burnt Basque cheesecake.

Where: MKT, Lower Ground Floor, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

When: 21 June

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JW Sahar Mumbai.

‘A Toast to Dad’ is a lavish brunch with live music, cocktails and interactive food stations. The spread includes grilled seafood, oysters, Dad's Dim Sum and Drunken Grills, alongside a whisky tasting session. The afternoon will also host a coffee tasting experience with Nespresso India featuring affogato, DIY coffee workshops, coffee cocktails and more.

Where: JW Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Andheri East, Mumbai.

When: 21 June

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